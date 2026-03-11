Suzuki extends Simola Hillclimb sponsorship with new three-year deal

Suzuki Auto South Africa, currently the second best-selling automotive brand in the country, has renewed its partnership with the popular Simola Hillclimb, committing to a new three-year sponsorship from 2026 to 2028.

The agreement strengthens the long-standing relationship between the Japanese carmaker and the iconic Knysna motorsport event, which has become one of the most anticipated highlights on South Africa’s motoring calendar.

Brand resonance

Suzuki has been a Tier 1 manufacturer sponsor of the Simola Hillclimb since 2021 and says the event’s vibrant atmosphere and enthusiastic fan base align closely with the brand’s identity.

“The Simola Hillclimb holds a unique charm that resonates with Suzuki Auto South Africa,” said Brendon Carpenter, the brand marketing manager at Suzuki Auto South Africa.

“Its iconic location, passionate community and thrilling atmosphere align with our brand commitment to turn everything into a fun adventure.”

Carpenter said the partnership has helped the company showcase its vehicles while connecting with motoring enthusiasts and the broader public.

“Over the past five years, our partnership has not only showcased Suzuki’s vehicles in an adrenaline-fueled setting but has also allowed us to connect with a dynamic audience who share our values of adventure and performance,” he said.

Event organisers thrilled

The renewed sponsorship is also a major boost for the event itself, according to Ian Shrosbree, managing director of the Knysna Speed Festival, which organises the Simola Hillclimb.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Suzuki Auto South Africa committing to a new three-year sponsorship of the Simola Hillclimb,” said Shrosbree.

For the 16th edition of the Simola Hillclimb, Suzuki is expanding its presence in the prestigious King of the Hill challenge, entering four cars that will be driven by selected media representatives.

The vehicles and drivers will also participate in the King of the Hill Parade at the Knysna Waterfront on Friday, May 1 2026.

The 2026 Simola Hillclimb will take place from 30 April to 3 May, drawing motorsport fans, media and enthusiasts from across the country to the Garden Route.

