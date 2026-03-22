Suzuki raises its game with new Across SUV

South Africa’s second-best-selling automotive brand, Suzuki, invited me to Cape Town for the national media launch of its new halo model, Across, signalling a bold step forward for the Japanese marque as it looks to entrench its growing presence in the country’s highly competitive SUV market.

More than just another addition to the line-up, the Across represents Suzuki’s intent to move further upmarket while retaining the value-for-money appeal that has underpinned its local success.

Positioned strategically between the popular Fronx and the more established Grand Vitara, the Across fills a crucial gap in Suzuki’s portfolio. It is expected to strengthen the brand’s position in South Africa by appealing to buyers seeking a more sophisticated, tech-forward compact SUV without stretching into premium territory.

Visually, the Across makes a strong first impression with a bold and sculpted design. Its wide stance, sleek LED headlamps and distinctive grille give it a confident road presence, with subtle front-end design undertones that suggest it is quietly gunning for rivals such as the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Suzuki says the design balances urban sophistication with rugged practicality, a combination that resonates well with modern SUV buyers. Like an African Sunday lunch, the Across is offered with an option of seven colours: arctic white pearl, sizzling red, magma grey, mystic green pearl, splendid silver, exuberant blue and bluish black pearl.

Inside, the Across adopts a minimalist yet functional cabin, centred around a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Higher-spec GLX derivatives add features such as a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and a premium sound system, underscoring its role as a halo product that introduces new technology to the Suzuki range.

Under the bonnet sits Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K15C four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine, producing 76kW of power and 137Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic in GL guise, while the GLX is offered exclusively with the automatic transmission.

Fuel consumption is rated at a frugal 5.3 litres per 100km, aligning with growing demand for efficiency in a market grappling with rising fuel costs. However, my driving partner and I averaged 7.8l/100km during the 130km launch route.

Suzuki expects the Across to compete directly with models such as the newly launched Lepas, the Chery Tiggo 4, the Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Hyundai Creta.

While pricing remains a key differentiator, the Across also brings a level of sophistication and design maturity that nudges it closer to more premium contenders in perception, such as the Audi Q3 and BMW X1, which are known for their high-quality interiors and advanced technology features.

A standout claim from Suzuki South Africa is that the Across is the cheapest – and apparently the only model in its segment – to offer Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.

These include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, autonomous emergency braking, high beam assist, rear cross traffic alerts, and blind spot monitoring, as well as rear and front parking sensors – features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles.

Locally, Suzuki plans to sell between 250 and 300 units of the Across this year, a relatively conservative target that reflects both its halo positioning and the brand’s measured approach to market expansion.

From behind the wheel, my initial impression after driving the GL derivative at the launch was that the Across is comfortable and spacious, with a noticeably more digitised and refined feel compared to other models in Suzuki’s stable. The ride quality is well suited to everyday driving, and the cabin offers a modern environment for families.

However, the engine could do with a bit more power, particularly on steep inclines where it feels slightly strained. That said, the overall package is well rounded, and as a halo model, the Across is likely to pave the way for future updates and technological enhancements across Suzuki’s broader range.

Pricing starts at R349 900 for the Across 1.5 Mild-hybrid GL 5-speed manual transmission. The GL 6-speed automatic transmission is priced at R372 900, while the flagship Across 1.5 Mild-hybrid GLX is available from R464 900.

The range is sold with a four-year/60 000 km service plan and a five-year/200 000 km warranty.

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