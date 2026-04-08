Volkswagen marks 75 years with bold Simola Hillclimb return

Volkswagen Group Africa will celebrate a major milestone at this year’s Simola Hillclimb, marking 75 years of local vehicle manufacturing with a strong showing at one of South Africa’s most iconic motorsport events.

The German automaker returns as a Tier 2 manufacturer for the fifth consecutive year at the 16th edition of the event, taking place in Knysna from April 30 to May 3, 2026.

This year’s participation forms part of Volkswagen’s broader “75 Years of Manufacturing” celebrations, highlighting its long-standing contribution to the local automotive industry.

Volkswagen joins a growing list of major manufacturers backing the event, including Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW Group South Africa, further cementing the Simola Hillclimb’s status as a premier platform for both brand activation and motorsport excellence.

According to Mike Rowe, head of Volkswagen Driving Experience, the Simola Hillclimb offers a unique opportunity to connect with passionate motoring enthusiasts in a dramatic, non-traditional racing environment.

“This year, our focus is on celebrating our proud 75-year legacy while continuing to showcase our performance credentials,” he said.

Locally inspired approach

In a shift from previous years, where Volkswagen fielded international rallycross champions such as Petter Solberg and Johan Kristoffersson, the brand will take a more locally inspired approach in 2026.

A new, South Africa-developed contender will take on the coveted King of the Hill challenge, driven by rising talent Jonathan Mogotsi, who is also set to compete in the Nürburgring 24 Hour later this year.

Volkswagen will also showcase its motorsport pedigree with the SupaCup Polo “Chassis 01”, a historic concept car that laid the foundation for the brand’s championship-winning Polo race cars.

Graeme Nathan will drive the vehicle for the final time in competition before retiring it for preservation.

Latest-generation models to compete

In the production vehicle category, two latest-generation Golf GTI 8.5 models will compete, driven by 2025 Astron Energy Polo Cup champion Rory Atkinson and Volkswagen advanced driving instructor Matt Merton.

A pair of Golf R models will also perform VIP demonstration runs throughout the weekend.

Ian Shrosbree, managing director of the Knysna Speed Festival, welcomed Volkswagen’s continued involvement, noting its role in elevating the event’s global profile.

As Volkswagen celebrates its 75-year journey in South Africa, its Simola Hillclimb presence underscores not only its heritage but also its ongoing commitment to local motorsport and performance innovation.

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