Japanese automotive manufacturer Honda is strengthening its presence in Africa’s marine industry with the introduction of two new outboard engines, targeting recreational boaters, commercial operators, fishing businesses and the tourism sector.

Honda Motor Southern Africa has announced the launch of its BF60 and BF100 four-stroke outboard engines as part of a broader strategy to expand its marine business across the continent.

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The move follows a period of strategic realignment and market evaluation, with the company identifying opportunities in Africa’s growing demand for fuel-efficient marine propulsion systems.

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Honda says the new engines have been developed to reduce fuel consumption, maintenance requirements and overall operating costs, particularly for customers who depend on boats for commercial activities.

The BF60 and BF100 incorporate several technologies aimed at improving efficiency and performance. These include Honda’s Boosted Low Speed Torque (BLAST) system, designed to improve acceleration when boats carry passengers, equipment or heavy loads. The engines also feature ECOmo Lean Burn Control technology, which adjusts the air-fuel mixture during cruising to improve fuel efficiency.

The more powerful BF100 additionally features Honda’s Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control (VTEC) technology, which optimises engine performance across different operating speeds.

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Honda says its existing marine dealership network in South Africa will provide sales, servicing and technical support as the company expands its footprint across Africa. The manufacturer also plans to invest in technician training and certification programmes, alongside improved access to genuine replacement parts.

These measures are intended to reduce downtime for operators, particularly fishing businesses and tourism companies where equipment reliability is essential.

Looking ahead, Honda intends to introduce outboard engines exceeding 100 horsepower during 2027, followed by additional models over the coming years. The expansion could intensify competition in Africa’s marine propulsion market, where fuel efficiency, servicing costs and access to replacement parts influence purchasing decisions.

However, Honda has not disclosed pricing for the new engines, projected sales volumes or specific investment figures associated with its expansion strategy.

The company maintains that its renewed marine focus forms part of a long-term commitment to developing its business across African markets.

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