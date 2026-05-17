Agri-market appeal lures top carmakers to Nampo

The agricultural sector and rural economy remain lucrative markets for carmakers, and not just in the manufacture of tractors, combiners, livestock equipment and other farming implements. Mobility is also a critical pillar of South Africa’s agricultural economy as the food on supermarket shelves is planted and harvested using specialised machinery, while trucks and commercial vehicles ensure that the produce, livestock and farming inputs move efficiently across the country.

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