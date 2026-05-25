BMW Motorrad unveils ultra-exclusive M 1000 RR Isle of Man TT edition

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the ultra-exclusive M 1000 RR Limited Edition Isle of Man TT, a collector-focused superbike created to celebrate the 115th running of the legendary Isle of Man TT in 2026.

Only 115 units of the high-performance motorcycle will be produced globally, with a limited number confirmed for South Africa during the third quarter of 2026.

The special edition is based on the BMW M 1000 RR M Competition and blends motorsport-inspired styling, exclusive detailing and collector appeal with the German manufacturer’s flagship superbike performance.

The model enters one of the world’s most competitive superbike segments, where it will rival motorcycles such as the Ducati Panigale V4 R, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, Yamaha YZF-R1M, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Aprilia RSV4 Factory.

Company’s deep motorsport heritage

BMW Motorrad CEO Markus Flasch said the limited-edition model reflects the company’s deep motorsport heritage and long-standing connection with the iconic road race.

“Racing is part of BMW Motorrad’s DNA. The BMW M 1000 RR Limited Edition Isle of Man TT is therefore the logical evolution of a special model based on the BMW M 1000 RR,” said Flasch.

Finished in British Racing Green Uni Matt paintwork, the motorcycle incorporates several Isle of Man TT-inspired design elements, including graphics featuring selected sections of the famous Mountain Course.

The left side fairing displays left-hand turns from the course, while the right side highlights right-hand turns.

Additional bespoke touches include a black Alcantara seat, a carbon airbox cover with a TT logo, an aluminium fuel tank finished in satin chrome, TT branding on the rear frame, and milled numbering on the top yoke.

Each motorcycle will also come with a certificate of authenticity, a rear workstand, an assembly stand mounting kit, and a branded BMW Motorrad TT floor mat.

The motorcycle is powered by BMW Motorrad’s renowned M 1000 RR platform, which has become one of the dominant machines at the Isle of Man TT recently.

Long and successful history

BMW Motorrad used the launch to highlight its long and successful history at the TT, dating back to Georg Meier’s Senior TT victory aboard the supercharged BMW RS 255 Kompressor in 1939.

More recently, riders such as Michael Dunlop, Peter Hickman and Davey Todd have helped cement BMW’s competitiveness at the iconic road race aboard the S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR models.

One of the standout milestones came in 2023 when Peter Hickman set the all-time lap record on the TT Mountain Course aboard a BMW M 1000 RR, recording a lap time of 16 minutes 36.115 seconds at an average speed of 219.4km/h.

BMW Motorrad says the M 1000 RR Limited Edition Isle of Man TT is aimed at enthusiasts seeking uncompromising performance combined with exclusivity and long-term collector value.

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