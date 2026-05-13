Ford to unleash tougher Ranger Super Duty in South Africa by 2027

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa is preparing to set a new standard in the local bakkie market with the introduction of the new Ford Ranger Super Duty, scheduled to arrive on local shores in 2027.

Designed as a tougher and more capable version of the already popular Ranger, the new Super Duty has been developed for customers who demand more carrying, towing and off-road ability from their vehicles.

Ford says customer feedback directly inspired the new model, which aims at industries such as farming, mining, forestry, utilities, infrastructure, and emergency services.

Adventure enthusiasts

It is also expected to appeal to adventure enthusiasts and overlanding fans looking for a heavy-duty platform capable of towing large caravans and carrying extensive expedition gear across Africa’s harshest terrain.

The Ranger Super Duty was developed by Ford’s International Markets Group, a team of around 1 500 engineers, designers, and specialists focused on product development.

Neale Hill, president of Ford Africa Operations, said the vehicle combines the technology, comfort and safety of the current Ranger with enhanced heavy-duty capability.

Greater flexibility

“Ranger Super Duty blends the smart features and advanced safety of the award-winning Ranger with heavy-duty capability and delivers what our buyers told us they needed but couldn’t get anywhere else,” said Hill.

He added that the vehicle would provide owners with greater flexibility while maintaining the reassurance of a factory-backed warranty.

“This will be a first-of-its-kind model introduction in South Africa and aligns with Ford’s vision to match superior product capability directly with customer needs,” he said.

The Ranger Super Duty is expected to be offered in both single-cab and double-cab body styles, allowing it to serve both commercial operators and private buyers.

Ford also confirmed that the vehicle will form part of its expanding Ford Pro commercial vehicle portfolio.

Through the Ford Pro Convertor programme, customers will be able to customise their vehicles for specialised applications ranging from load-bed adaptations to security and recreational conversions.

Competition for Toyota Land Cruiser 79

According to Hill, Ford is continuing to work closely with customers and vehicle modifiers ahead of the 2027 launch to ensure the Ranger Super Duty meets the unique demands of the South African market.

The new Ranger Super Duty is expected to possibly compete against heavy-duty rivals such as the Toyota Land Cruiser 79, Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster and high-spec versions of the Isuzu D-Max.

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