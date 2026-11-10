Isuzu unveils next-generation N-Series trucks following R50m investment in SA plant

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) has unveiled its next-generation N-Series trucks, strengthening its commercial vehicle offering as the Japanese manufacturer seeks to consolidate its position in South Africa and expand its footprint across the African continent.

The new trucks were introduced on Monday at the Isuzu Mobility Experience, held at Red Star Raceway in Delmas, Mpumalanga, where members of the media, investors and industry stakeholders gathered to experience the company’s latest commercial vehicle technologies.

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The launch follows an investment of nearly R50 million in Isuzu’s commercial vehicle assembly plant in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, aimed at strengthening local manufacturing capabilities and supporting future production requirements.

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Delivering the opening address, IMSAf president Billy Tom emphasised the company’s continued commitment to South Africa’s automotive manufacturing industry and its ambitions to serve markets beyond the country’s borders.

“Our investment demonstrates our effort to deepen local industrial capability, support local jobs, and strengthen our competitiveness,” Tom said.

He highlighted Isuzu’s sustained leadership in South Africa’s medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments, where the manufacturer has maintained a market share of 26.8%, extending its leadership position to 13 consecutive years.

“It’s a big vote of confidence by our customers. We want to share what we produce with the rest of Africa. South Africa has engineering experience and manufacturing capability to meet the continent’s needs,” Tom added.

The event was also attended by Isuzu’s vice-president for international sales, Takuji Kani, alongside a delegation from the company’s Japanese headquarters, underscoring the importance of the South African operation within its international business.

Beyond the N-Series unveiling, the mobility experience provided an opportunity to experience other vehicles in Isuzu’s commercial portfolio, including trucks designed for mining operations and demanding heavy-duty environments.

The next-generation N-Series introduces improvements in safety, fuel efficiency, driver comfort and environmental performance, targeting businesses operating in an increasingly competitive transport and logistics sector.

Mpho Nkhumeleni, department executive for commercial vehicle sales at IMSAf, said the updated range responds to changing customer requirements.

“We have listened to the evolving needs of our customers, who operate in an increasingly competitive economic environment,” Nkhumeleni said.

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Among the technical improvements is a Euro 5 emissions system designed to operate without AdBlue additives, potentially reducing operational complexity for fleet owners. The system can operate on 50ppm diesel, although Isuzu recommends 10ppm diesel for optimal performance.

The trucks also feature Isuzu Insight, a connected fleet management system offering 24-hour vehicle tracking and driver behaviour monitoring. Customers will receive two years of complimentary access to the fleet management portal. Inside the cabin, revised ergonomics and connectivity features aim to improve driver comfort during extended working hours.

The N-Series will be offered in various body configurations to accommodate applications ranging from urban deliveries to larger distribution operations. Isuzu plans a phased introduction of its next-generation commercial vehicles, with the larger F-Series expected to follow in early 2027.

The company says the staggered rollout will allow dealerships to prepare parts inventories, technical training and aftersales support ahead of customer deliveries.

Further specifications and model information are expected to be released through Isuzu’s official channels.

The Isuzu Mobility Experience event continues throughout the week, with dealers and customers expected to attend until Friday.

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