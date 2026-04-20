Jetour adds hybrid power to its popular T-Series range

Jetour Auto South Africa has taken a decisive step into the electrified vehicle space with the unveiling of its new plug-in hybrid T-Series models, the T1 i-DM and T2 i-DM, marking the brand’s latest push to strengthen its foothold in the local market.

The unveiling, which I attended in Pretoria last Tuesday, brought together Jetour’s growing dealer network and key stakeholders, signalling the importance of the moment for a brand that has rapidly gained traction since its local debut in September 2024.

Strong sales performance

In less than two years, Jetour has sold a total of 12 291 units in South Africa, driven by strong demand for models such as the Dashing and X70 Plus, as well as the more rugged T-Series. Notably, the combustion-powered T-Series has already recorded over 4 587 units in just six months, underlining the appetite for adventure-styled SUVs among local buyers.

Now, the introduction of the T1 and T2 i-DM models signals Jetour’s intent to compete in the fast-growing plug-in hybrid (PHEV) segment, where efficiency and extended driving range are becoming key purchase considerations.

Hybrid powertrain

At the heart of the new models is a sophisticated hybrid powertrain that blends petrol and electric propulsion to deliver a combined output of up to 265kW. The system is designed to offer seamless performance across different driving conditions, whether in city traffic or on longer journeys.

One of the standout features is the claimed combined driving range of over 1 200km, giving the T-Series i-DM a significant advantage for consumers concerned about range anxiety. The vehicles also offer the ability to drive in pure electric mode for shorter trips, enabling zero-emission commuting when needed.

Jetour says its intelligent energy management system optimises the balance between performance and efficiency, while fast-charging capability allows the battery to recharge from 30% to 80% in under 30 minutes. Fuel consumption is rated from as low as 1.1L/100km, positioning the models as cost-effective options in a market grappling with fluctuating fuel prices.

Boxy styling

From a design perspective, the T1 and T2 i-DM retain the bold, boxy styling that has become synonymous with the T-Series. The rugged exterior is complemented by modern touches such as signature lighting elements, large alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof, reinforcing their appeal as lifestyle-oriented SUVs.

Inside, the vehicles offer a tech-forward cabin, featuring dual digital displays, seamless connectivity, wireless charging and ambient lighting. A premium audio system and advanced infotainment features further enhance the driving experience, aligning with expectations in the increasingly competitive SUV segment.

Speaking at the event, Jetour executives reiterated the brand’s commitment to its “Travel+” philosophy, which focuses on blending practicality, comfort and technology to support modern lifestyles.

PHEV models ‘a strategic move’

Vice President of Jetour South Africa, Nic Campbell, described the introduction of the PHEV models as a strategic move. “The introduction of our PHEV models is an important step as we balance sustainable mobility with meaningful user value,” he said, adding that the technology offers both environmental benefits and reduced running costs for consumers.

Jetour Auto’s Andy Yuan also highlighted the role of partners in the brand’s rapid growth, pointing to strong collaboration with dealers, financial institutions and logistics providers.

In the South African market, the new T-Series i-DM models will go up against a growing list of electrified rivals, including plug-in hybrid offerings like the Chery Tiggo 8 CSH, GWM Tank 300, Haval H6 GT PHEV, BAIC B30e HEV and Omoda C7 SHS, as well as more established players like Toyota and Volvo, all of which are expanding their hybrid portfolios locally.

Pricing starts from R689 900 for the T1 i-DM, rising to R779 900 for the T2 i-DM, positioning them as relatively accessible entries into the plug-in hybrid SUV space.

While the unveiling provided a comprehensive look at the vehicles and their capabilities, driving impressions will follow in the coming weeks once more extensive test opportunities become available.

With the addition of the T-Series i-DM, Jetour appears determined to build on its early success in South Africa, leveraging electrification as a key pillar of its growth strategy in an increasingly competitive market.

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