Launch Drive: New Audi Q5 targets BMW X3, X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC in SA

Audi has introduced the third-generation Q5 in South Africa, strengthening its presence in the competitive premium mid-size SUV segment dominated by established rivals including the BMW X3, X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

The latest Q5 arrives as the German premium manufacturer continues renewing its SUV portfolio under its “Q: A New Era” campaign, following the local introduction of the new Q3 in July.

Audi South Africa also plans to introduce the next-generation Q7 and the new Q9 in 2027, further expanding its offering in a market where SUVs account for a significant proportion of premium vehicle sales.

READ: Audi unveils all-new Q7 as luxury SUV battle heats up

The Q5 nameplate made its South African debut in 2009, following the global introduction of the first-generation model in 2008. The latest generation brings revised styling, upgraded technology and a new vehicle platform.

SUVs dominate premium market

According to Audi South Africa, SUVs account for approximately 65% of premium vehicle sales, with the mid-size SUV category representing around 30% of the market. The segment includes established competitors such as the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC60.

Audi South Africa’s head of retail, planning and supply chain Asif Hoosen said conventional SUVs account for 61% of the broader premium SUV market, compared with 39% for coupé-inspired Sportback models. However, Audi’s own customer preferences reflect a different trend, with Sportback models accounting for 56% of its SUV demand.

Gauteng remains the country’s largest premium vehicle market, accounting for approximately 53% of sales. The Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal each account for around 17%, with the former identified as a growing market.

New technology and engine options

The Q5 becomes Audi’s first SUV built on its Premium Platform Combustion architecture, designed to accommodate updated combustion engines and electrification technologies.

Three powertrains are available, including a 2.0-litre turbodiesel producing 150kW and 400Nm, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol delivering 200kW and 400Nm, and a performance-focused 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing 270kW and 550Nm in the SQ5. The diesel benefits from mild-hybrid technology, while chassis improvements include brake torque vectoring and available adaptive air suspension.

Inside, the Q5 features Audi’s panoramic OLED digital display, with an optional passenger screen offering entertainment and gaming functionality.

Additional technologies include an upgraded head-up display and second-generation digital OLED taillights with proximity detection and communication functions.

Pricing strategy raises questions

Pricing starts at R1,275,000 for the Q5 TDI Sportback, while the petrol-powered Q5 SUV starts at R1,295,000. The petrol Sportback starts at R1,365,000, while the performance-oriented SQ5 SUV is priced from R1,510,000.

This positions the Q5 above several entry-level competitors. For comparison, the BMW X3 xDrive20d starts at approximately R1.064 million, while the Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d is priced from R1,047,850; and R1,058,400 for the Volvo XC60.

However, Audi has positioned the entry-level SQ5 approximately R40,000 below the BMW X3 M50 xDrive, potentially making it an attractive alternative for performance-focused buyers.

READ: BMW boosts X3 M50 power, adds new Black Package

First driving impressions

During the Western Cape media launch, Sunday World sampled the Q5 TDI Sportback and SQ5 on a route through Paarl, Du Toitskloof Pass and the Franschhoek Valley.

The diesel impressed with its quiet operation, particularly in urban environments, while displaying composed handling and balanced driving characteristics. Fuel consumption averaged 7.6 litres per 100km against Audi’s claimed 5.1 litres. However, the relatively short driving period was insufficient for a conclusive efficiency assessment.

The cabin’s digital displays were impressive, although certain controls appeared less contemporary than those in the recently launched Q3.

The SQ5 delivered responsive acceleration and engaging handling, accompanied by occasional exhaust crackles and pops. Its V6 soundtrack, however, was less pronounced than expected.

Overall, the new Q5 appears well equipped to compete in South Africa’s premium SUV market, although a longer road test will provide a clearer assessment of its efficiency, practicality and everyday performance.

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