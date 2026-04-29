Mahindra SA names new CEO as Rajesh Gupta takes on global role

Mahindra South Africa has announced a leadership reshuffle that will see its long-serving CEO Rajesh Gupta take up a broader international role, while Ankit Taneja steps in to lead the local business.

Gupta, who has headed Mahindra’s South African operations since 2018, has been appointed Regional Head for South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and South Asia at parent company Mahindra & Mahindra. The move reflects his contribution to the brand’s rapid growth in key international markets.

In his new position, Gupta will retain oversight of South Africa, which remains a priority market, while also taking responsibility for several other regions within Mahindra’s global automotive portfolio.

Taneja, currently national manager for Mahindra Australia, will relocate to South Africa to assume the role of CEO, based at the company’s head office in Centurion.

New growth phase

The leadership transition comes as Mahindra South Africa enters a new growth phase, supported by a strong product pipeline and ongoing localisation efforts. The company has indicated plans to deepen its manufacturing footprint and expand its market presence in the coming years.

Under Gupta’s leadership, Mahindra has recorded significant growth in South Africa. When he took over in 2018, the company sold just 505 vehicles through 55 dealerships. It has since grown to retail 2 284 vehicles in a single month – its highest ever – through a network of 106 dealerships nationwide.

In the most recent financial year, Mahindra South Africa achieved record sales of 18 789 units, translating to a market share of 3.18%, up from just 0.7% eight years ago.

This growth has been underpinned by several strategic pillars, including localisation through the establishment of an assembly facility in 2018, expansion into fleet solutions, and improved customer engagement through enhanced after-sales support.

The company has also strengthened its brand presence through partnerships such as Joburg Super Kings and conservation initiatives such as the SORAI rhino protection programme.

Operational discipline

Gupta said the focus going forward will be on building a sustainable and locally relevant business while maintaining operational discipline across markets.

“With a strong foundation in place, the next phase will focus on consistency, simplicity and enabling our teams to deliver,” he said.

With competitors such as Toyota South Africa Motors, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa, Volkswagen Group Africa, Isuzu Motors South Africa and others dominating the local market, Mahindra’s leadership changes signal its intent to further strengthen its position in South Africa’s competitive automotive landscape.

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