Mitsubishi Motors is preparing to introduce its all-new Pajero flagship SUV to South Africa in 2027, following strong demand for the latest generation of the legendary off-roader in Japan.

The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that the new Pajero will go on sale in its home market on December 17, 2026, with more than 5,500 pre-orders received since bookings opened on October 1.

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According to Mitsubishi, the orders have already exceeded its sales target for the 2026 fiscal year.

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Manufactured in Thailand, the new Pajero is destined for more than 100 countries, including South Africa, where the nameplate has historically enjoyed a loyal following among off-road enthusiasts.

“The Pajero has already been well received in Thailand where it is produced and the pre-orders in Japan have been exceptional,” said Lerato Nonyane, general manager for product and marketing at Mitsubishi Motors South Africa.

The new model will compete in South Africa’s competitive large SUV segment against established rivals including the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Fortuner as well as the Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X.

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Under the bonnet is a 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine producing 150kW and 480Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Mitsubishi has retained the Pajero’s traditional ladder-frame construction while introducing revised suspension designed to improve comfort on tarred roads without compromising off-road capability.

The SUV offers 230mm of ground clearance and features Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD-II system, allowing drivers to select different four-wheel-drive settings depending on road conditions. Its Super-All Wheel Control system integrates traction, stability and braking technologies to improve handling across challenging terrain.

Inside, the three-row SUV features a redesigned dashboard incorporating two large digital displays, wireless smartphone connectivity and upgraded sound insulation. Higher-specification models receive a 12-speaker Yamaha audio system.

Four derivatives will be offered in Japan, although Mitsubishi has not confirmed the South African model line-up. The vehicle’s design has also received the 2026 Good Design Award, following a five-year development programme.

Local pricing, specifications and an exact launch date have yet to be announced.

Mitsubishi will be hoping the new Pajero can reclaim market share in a segment dominated by established competitors and newcomers from China.

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