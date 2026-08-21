Isuzu pitches R789 700 MU-X 1.9 LS 4x4 as family all-rounder

Isuzu Motors South Africa has expanded its MU-X range with the introduction of the MU-X 1.9 LS 4×4, positioning the newcomer as a more fuel-efficient option for families seeking a versatile seven-seat SUV capable of tackling both urban and off-road duties.

Priced at R789,700, the latest derivative enters one of South Africa’s most competitive vehicle segments, where it will compete against established rivals including the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Mahindra Scorpio-N.

The MU-X 1.9 LS 4×4 is powered by Isuzu’s 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine, which delivers 110kW of power and 350Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a selectable four-wheel-drive system.

Balancing performance and efficiency

While the outputs are lower than those produced by some larger-engined competitors in the segment, Isuzu believes the smaller-capacity diesel engine strikes a balance between performance, fuel economy and lower running costs.

The company has not disclosed an official fuel-consumption figure for the model but has highlighted efficiency as one of the key selling points of the new derivative.

Kevin Fouche, department executive for product planning and programme management at Isuzu Motors South Africa, said the vehicle was designed to meet the demands of customers with varied lifestyles.

“Whether navigating city streets during the week or exploring South Africa’s diverse landscapes over the weekend, the MU-X delivers the capability, comfort and dependability that define the Isuzu brand,” said Fouche.

Off-road credentials remain intact

Despite its focus on efficiency, the MU-X retains a range of features aimed at drivers who venture beyond paved roads.

The SUV comes equipped with a rear differential lock, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control to improve traction and control on steep or uneven terrain. Ground clearance stands at 235mm, while the vehicle boasts a claimed wading depth of 800mm.

These specifications are intended to reinforce the MU-X’s dual-purpose appeal as both a family vehicle and an adventure-focused SUV.

Family-focused practicality and technology

Inside, the MU-X offers seating for seven occupants and comes fitted with partial-leather upholstery and electrically adjustable front seats. Flexible second- and third-row seating configurations allow owners to expand luggage capacity when required.

Technology features include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi capability and multiple USB charging ports for passengers in both the front and rear of the cabin.

Safety equipment is comprehensive, comprising seven airbags, anti-lock braking, electronic brake-force distribution, brake assist, electronic stability control and traction control.

Buyers also receive a five-year/120 000km warranty with roadside assistance, a six-year/90,000km service plan and a five-year unlimited-kilometre anti-corrosion warranty as part of the purchase package.