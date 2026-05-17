Review: Defender proves its worth on a long drive

There are few places in South Africa better suited to testing the character of a serious off-roader than the roads leading to Nampo Harvest Day. Long stretches of highways, crater-sized potholes, gravel detours, slow-moving trucks, unpredictable weather and endless farm roads all become part of the journey.

The mildly updated Land Rover Defender 110 D350 proved to be the ideal companion for the 59th edition of Nampo 2026.

Before even reaching Bothaville in the Free State, the Defender had already settled naturally into daily family life. Adorned in Woolstone Green metallic, it handled school runs around Johannesburg with ease, while my daughters quickly noticed something familiar about the D350’s refined 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six diesel soundtrack, producing 257kW of power and 700Nm of torque. “It sounds like a BMW diesel,” one of them remarked. Ironically, they were not entirely wrong. The smoothness and muted growl of the six-cylinder diesel engine carry a level of refinement rarely associated with large SUVs.

On a stretch of road that can test one’s patience, the Defender 110 D350’s air suspension soaked up imperfections effortlessly while the cabin remained exceptionally quiet.

Following an overnight stay in one of the nearby towns, I deliberately chose the longer route back to Nampo the next morning. There is something about driving a Defender that quietly encourages exploration. You stop second-guessing unfamiliar roads and start trusting the vehicle beneath you. That confidence would soon be tested.

Travelling on the R59 from Hoopstad towards Bothaville on a redirected gravel road caused by roadworks, I struck a nasty pothole with the right-front wheel. Initially, the Defender carried on unfazed, but not long afterwards, the tyre pressure warning appeared. Fortunately, I managed to crawl safely into Bothaville and reached a service station.

And this is where the Defender reminded me that some traditional design elements still matter. That externally mounted spare wheel is not merely there for Instagram aesthetics or heritage-inspired styling. In moments like these, it becomes genuine practicality and convenience. On many modern SUVs, spare wheels have disappeared altogether in favour of run-flat tyres. The Defender, thankfully, still understands Africa.

Fuel consumption averaged around 10l/100km, which is respectable for a large luxury off-roader of this capability.

The latest updates to the Defender range further sharpen its appeal. Exterior revisions include redesigned headlights with distinctive signatures, smoked rear lights and refreshed finishes, while inside there is a new, larger 13.1-inch infotainment touchscreen that feels intuitive. Land Rover has also added new technology, such as adaptive off-road cruise control, making rough-terrain driving even easier.

The Defender’s biggest rival remains the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, which continues to enjoy massive loyalty among South African farmers and overlanders. However, if the highly anticipated Jetour T8 eventually launches, the market could become even more interesting.

Still, after several days of navigating highways, gravel roads, farming towns, the Defender 110 D350 left me with a clear conclusion. The luxury of today is no longer just about leather seats and digital screens. Sometimes, true luxury is convenience and the confidence to keep going wherever the road decides to take you.

Pricing starts at R2 033 000 and includes a 5-year/100 000km Care Plan comprising a warranty, service plan and maintenance cover.

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