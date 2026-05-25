Tata Motors showcases expanded commercial vehicle range in Cape Town

Indian automotive giant Tata Motors has showcased its widest-ever commercial vehicle portfolio in Cape Town as it strengthens its ambitions in the African market amid growing demand for logistics, mining, construction and public transport solutions.

The exhibition featured 11 commercial vehicles spanning electric trucks, buses, pickups and freight solutions, highlighting the company’s growing focus on electrification, productivity and lower operating costs for fleet operators across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Among the highlights was the all-new Ultra Prime RE rear-engine intra-city bus, designed for urban passenger transport operations, alongside the Azura range of intermediate and light-duty trucks developed for regional and inter-city haulage.

The latest line-up places Tata Motors in direct competition with global commercial vehicle brands operating in South Africa, including Daimler Truck, Volvo Trucks, Scania, Isuzu Motors, FAW Group and Hino Motors.

Application-led mobility solutions

Speaking during the Cape Town showcase, Tata Motors head of international business Asif Shamim said the event reflected the company’s commitment to developing mobility solutions tailored for international markets and varying operating conditions.

“This showcase reflects our continued focus on developing relevant, application-led mobility solutions for our international markets,” said Shamim.

The showcase also demonstrated how electric commercial vehicles are expected to play a growing role in sectors such as last-mile deliveries, logistics, mining, and construction.

Electric models displayed included the Tata Ace Pro EV mini truck, Tata Intra EV pickup, Ultra E.9 electric truck, and the Prima E28 K electric tipper aimed at mining and construction operations.

Vehicles engineered to cut costs

The company said it engineered the vehicles to improve efficiency, reduce operating costs, and support sustainability goals for fleet operators.

Tata Motors also highlighted its Intra pickup range, which includes the Intra V30 and V70 models, targeted at businesses requiring higher payload capacities and improved productivity.

On the passenger transport side, the lineup included the LPO 1618 Magna staff and intercity bus, the LP 909 school and staff transport bus, and the premium LPO 1623 Nova designed for longer-distance routes.

The manufacturer currently operates in 29 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa and says it has sold more than 340,000 commercial vehicles in the region.

Local skills development

Its African footprint includes seven assembly operations located in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia, contributing to local manufacturing, skills development and employment creation.

Tata Motors added that it currently supports customers through more than 320 service touchpoints across the region, offering maintenance support, spare parts availability and annual maintenance contracts aimed at improving fleet uptime.

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