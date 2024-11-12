77 days have passed, yet no action against Simelane — ActionSA

ActionSA has quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa about not taking action against the embattled Minister of Justice, Thembi Simelane.

On Monday, ActionSA caucus leader in parliament Athol Trollip wrote a letter to Ramaphosa. In it he pointed out that 77 days had passed where the president had not taken any action against Simelane. This is regarding serious allegations levelled in light of the VBS scandal.

R575 600 loan from VBS-linked company

Simelane was thrust into controversy when details emerged that she had received a loan from the VBS corruption-accused Ralliom Razwinane’s company. Razwinane’s Gundo Wealth Solutions had loaned the former Polokwane mayor R575, 600. The money was for Simelane to buy a coffee shop in Sandton in 2016.

Trollip stated that he had previously written to Ramaphosa more than two months ago to deal with Simelane’s matter.

“As of today, 77 days have passed since I first wrote to you. [I was] urging urgent action on the serious allegations surrounding the Minister of Justice, Thembi Simelane.

“Yet, despite the gravity of the matter, no substantial steps have been taken beyond the ‘report’ she provided you on 11th September, now two months old, which appears to be gathering dust on your desk,” said Trollip.

He said that the ANC’s Head of Policy, Fébé Potgieter, was quoted in the Sunday Times on the importance of ethical conduct. He was stating that “you can’t use as role models people who face serious allegations of corruption. When we say we’re looking at role models, it should be people who are beyond reproach.”

ANC’s Head of Policy spoke against corruption

He said that Potgieter’s response to a question about Simelane lent striking credibility to the very point he had been making to Ramaphosa over the past few months. That he was condoning the precarious situation where the minister remained under a cloud of serious corruption allegations.

“Again, I ask, what will it take for you to finally act? And safeguard the integrity of South Africa’s justice system?

“If not for the country’s sake, then at least for the standing of the ANC, whose Head of Policy emphasises the urgent need to renew and entrench ethical conduct within its leadership. I hope you will consider the above. And urgently provide a response that reflects the seriousness and urgency of this matter,” said Trollip.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content