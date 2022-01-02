Bringing business education to townships

Johannesburg- Mr-Mak Prime is a hub of business education and one of the few platforms in Africa that has a practical approach.

“We offer world-class business teaching at a very affordable price. Our set of students upon graduating from our programs are practically ready and equipped with a skill set that is competitive at any level of the corporate world,” said Dr David of Mr Mak Prime.

Mr-Mak Prime is a monthly paid subscription streaming service from Mr-Mak Learning.

Subscribers are able to access the entire catalogue of learning content on the Mr-Mak Learning platform.

It plays a huge impact on young people in the new world, young people need to have a practical sense or approach to any form of work and that is exactly what we offer these young people.

Their programs are aimed at those in the corporate and those looking to upskill and the young ones fresh from high school.

“As our mandate stipulates, we aim for a future where we elevate young people who have the business knowledge to turn Africa’s economy around for the best.”

“Mr-Mak is Africa’s most engaging, dynamic, and entertaining, business learning platform. We are focused on delivering practical and practitioner-led for the African continent, and Africans living in the diaspora. Such as Finance, Bookkeeping, entrepreneurship, strategy, economics, agriculture, retail.”

“Mr-Mak is just an incredible dynamic with a passion for lecturing in the field of business and finance. He really helped me during my MBA studies,” said one of the subscribers, Prinisha Manda.

