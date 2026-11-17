A clinic that has helped more than 17 000 abused children over 25 years could struggle to continue its work after the Gauteng Department of Social Development allegedly failed to honour a R1-million funding commitment.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) is preparing an urgent application in the Gauteng High Court to compel the department to release the money needed to keep its Boksburg Kidz Clinic operating.

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The funding dispute comes a week before the start of the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, raising questions about the support available to children who have suffered physical and sexual abuse.

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READ: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko | When commitments become delivery, communities benefit

Clinic faces uncertain future

Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) CEO Martlé Keyter described the department’s failure to release the promised funding as a disgrace.

“This is a disgrace. For more than 25 years, the clinic has been a place of healing and hope for children who have experienced physical and sexual abuse. It has supported more than

17 000 children with free trauma counselling, medical assessments, play therapy and court preparation. Its specialised reports have also played a critical role in helping the SAPS and the courts secure convictions against perpetrators.

“(WMACA) is not the only non-profit organisation for the most vulnerable struggling to get funding from Government. As long as this situation is allowed to continue, Government pays lip service to all the legislation introduced over the past decade to protect women and children. This is why Government lost the war against gender-based violence and femicide,” said Keyter.

Call for urgent intervention

The clinic provides free trauma counselling, medical assessments, play therapy and court preparation to child survivors of abuse. Its specialised reports have also assisted the South African Police Service and courts in securing convictions against perpetrators, according to the (MISA).

MISA warned that continued funding difficulties for organisations supporting vulnerable communities undermined efforts to protect women and children.

The association called on Gauteng Social Development MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and other relevant authorities to intervene urgently and release the R1-million.

It warned that failure to act could leave vulnerable children without critical support and undermine efforts to hold perpetrators accountable.

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