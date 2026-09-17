Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko | When commitments become delivery, communities benefit

The 2025/26 Annual Report of the Gauteng Department of Social Development provides more than an account of expenditure and targets. It demonstrates what can be achieved when public resources are directed towards protecting vulnerable people, strengthening communities and creating opportunities for people to build better lives.

The department recorded a significant improvement in its overall performance, rising from 73% in 2024/25 to 83% in 2025/26. This 10-percentage-point increase is the highest level of performance achieved by the department since 2016 and reflects meaningful progress in strengthening service delivery.

Empowerment tdrough skills development



At the heart of this progress is the department’s focus on reducing poverty and creating pathways towards economic participation. During the year, 107 745 welfare beneficiaries accessed skills development against a target of 83 339. These included young people leaving foster care and child and youth care centres, recovering substance-use service users, people experiencing homelessness, survivors of gender-based violence and other vulnerable beneficiaries.

Skills development is important because social development must do more than respond to immediate needs. It must also help people regain independence and participate in the economy. The department, therefore, exceeded its targets in areas such as cooperatives linked to economic opportunities, women and youth empowerment and income-generating programmes.

Tackling hunger and food insecurity



Food security remained another major area of delivery. Through its food security programmes, the department provided nutritious food parcels and cooked meals to 435 524 eligible beneficiaries, significantly exceeding the target of 331 522.

Through Bana Pele, vulnerable children and families also received support such as school uniforms and dignity packs.

The establishment of the Gauteng Food Distribution Centre, the first state-run facility of its kind in the country, further strengthens the province’s ability to respond directly to food insecurity and improve the coordination of food relief.

Expanding substance abuse interventions



Substance abuse remains one of the province’s most pressing social challenges. During the year, 40 312 service users were funded to access specialised treatment, while 23 142 participated in aftercare programmes. Almost 2-million beneficiaries were reached through Ke Moja and other substance-abuse prevention initiatives.

The refurbishment and repurposing of the Mabutho Hlatshwayo facility into a state-owned rehabilitation centre with a capacity of 110 is another important milestone. The facility is now operational and admitting service users. This is a practical example of how commitments made to the people of Gauteng are being translated into services on the ground.

Protecting victims and vulnerable groups



The department also strengthened its response to gender-based violence and femicide. A total of 115 Victim Empowerment Programme service centres were funded, exceeding the target of 108, while 63 538 victims of crime and violence were reached against a target of

54 530. Support to shelters and skills programmes for survivors continues to combine immediate protection with longer-term economic empowerment.

Other vulnerable groups also benefited from continued support. More than 6 000 older persons accessed residential services, while thousands more received community-based care and support. Persons with disabilities accessed residential services and protective workshops, while the completion of the 100-capacity Bantubonke Early Childhood Development Centre and the 155-capacity Tembisa Old Age Home added much-needed infrastructure.

The department also made progress in responding to homelessness, with 2 428 people admitted to shelters and 34 530 accessing Drop-in Centres for services including meals, psychosocial support, family reunification and skills development.

Financial efficiency and accountability



Responsible financial management caused this delivery. The Department spent R5.57-billion of its adjusted budget of R5.61-billion, representing 99.3% expenditure, while achieving 100% payment of suppliers within 30 days.

A foundation for sustained progress



The Annual Report also reminds us that progress does not mean the work is finished. Some targets remain below expectations and require focused intervention. The value of the 2025/26 performance is therefore not that every challenge has been resolved, but that the department has demonstrated measurable improvement and a stronger capacity to deliver.

For Social Development, the real measure of success is ultimately the difference made in people’s lives. The 2025/26 results show a department that is strengthening its services, expanding support to vulnerable residents and increasingly connecting social protection with skills, economic opportunity and sustainable livelihoods.

The progress from 73% to 83% is significant. More importantly, it provides a solid foundation for the department to accelerate delivery and ensure that every rand entrusted to it produces meaningful value for the people of Gauteng.