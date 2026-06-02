Africa has seen this before: Senegal’s young revolutionaries face old African curse

The revolutionary brothers who once shared prison cells, campaign stages, liberation trenches and political slogans eventually arrive at the same destination: the brutal crossroads of power.

From Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe to Salva Kiir and Riek Machar in South Sudan to the dramatic fallout between Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu inside South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters, the continent’s political history is littered with former allies who eventually discovered that defeating an old order is far easier than managing ambition within a new one.

United in opposition, divided in government

Even Botswana – long regarded as Africa’s model democracy – has not escaped the tensions of political succession. The once close relationship between former president Ian Khama and his successor Mokgweetsi Masisi deteriorated into one of the region’s bitterest political feuds after disagreements over power, control of the ruling party and the future direction of the state.

South Africa itself offers another cautionary tale. Thabo Mbeki and Cyril Ramaphosa once stood side by side inside the ANC as part of the post-apartheid governing elite. Yet succession battles, factionalism and ideological tensions eventually transformed comradeship into political rivalry. Mbeki’s eventual recall by his own movement revealed how liberation politics often devours its own architects.

Beyond Africa, the pattern repeats itself. In the UK, Tony Blair and his longtime chancellor, Gordon Brown, governed together for years while quietly engaging in one of modern politics’ most famous power struggles. And decades earlier in Burkina Faso, Thomas Sankara’s revolutionary government ended in tragedy when his close ally Blaise Compaoré overthrew him in the coup that led to Sankara’s assassination.

The lesson from all these examples is uncomfortable but undeniable: revolutions are usually united in opposition, but divided in government.

The chemistry needed to dismantle an establishment is rarely the same chemistry required to govern a fragile economy, negotiate international obligations, calm markets and manage competing ambitions inside the same movement.

Political stress test for Senegal

Which brings us to Senegal.

For years, Senegal represented one of Africa’s brightest democratic examples – a politically stable nation with strong institutions, intellectual vibrancy and relative democratic maturity in a region increasingly battered by coups and constitutional manipulations.

That image is now facing its most serious political stress test in years.

The dramatic collapse of the political partnership between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has shaken the foundations of the youthful political revolution that swept them into office in 2024.

What once looked like an inseparable political alliance has now deteriorated into open confrontation.

President Faye’s decision to dismiss Sonko as prime minister and dissolve the government after months of simmering tensions over economic policy, debt management, IMF negotiations and internal political control did not merely signal a political disagreement. It signalled the beginning of a battle for the soul, direction and ownership of Senegal’s revolution.

But perhaps none of this should surprise careful observers of African politics.

The Sonko revolution

Mr President, you always knew that governing alongside Sonko would never be an ordinary arrangement.

You knew Sonko was not simply endorsing your candidacy after being barred from contesting the presidency himself. He was transferring to you one of the most emotionally charged political movements Senegal had witnessed, over decades, a movement built on youth anger, anti-establishment energy, pan-African nationalism and resistance against the political machinery of former president Macky Sall.

Millions did not merely vote for Diomaye Faye the individual.

They voted for what many believed was the continuation of the Sonko revolution.

And therein lay the contradiction from the very beginning.

Because Sonko remained more than a politician. He remained the emotional centre of the uprising itself.

Faye may have occupied the constitutional presidency, but Sonko retained the revolutionary mystique, the street credibility and the emotional ownership of the movement among Senegal’s politically restless youth.

That duality was always going to become unstable.

Deeper political war underway

The cracks had been visible for months. Reports increasingly pointed to disagreements over Senegal’s worsening debt pressures, negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, state appointments, economic reforms and succession calculations toward the 2029 presidential election.

And make no mistake – beneath the policy disputes lies a much deeper political war already underway.

The battle for 2029 has already begun.

For Sonko, the danger is obvious. If Faye successfully consolidates state power and builds his own political machinery, Sonko risks becoming the revolutionary founder gradually pushed to the margins by the very administration he helped create.

For Faye, the threat is equally serious. Without Sonko’s populist energy and grassroots mobilisation machinery, can he maintain political legitimacy among the millions who saw the two men as inseparable symbols of change?

That is the paradox now haunting Senegal’s leadership.

And perhaps the most fascinating political possibility of all is whether desperation may eventually produce the unthinkable.

Faye at crossroads

If President Faye’s popularity weakens further amid economic hardship, rising debt pressures and mounting political instability, could he quietly seek accommodation with the very political establishment that Sonko spent years fighting – including networks aligned to Macky Sall?

In African politics, yesterday’s enemy often becomes tomorrow’s strategic ally.

It would not be the first time survival instincts overpowered revolutionary purity.

Ironically, Macky Sall himself may now watch these developments with quiet satisfaction. The same political establishment once accused of jailing, humiliating and politically isolating Sonko has now witnessed the implosion of the movement that ultimately removed Sall from power.

But beyond personalities, betrayals and political theatre lies the far more serious issue: the economy.

Political instability may excite commentators and energize television debates, but markets do not celebrate uncertainty.

Investors do not reward internal warfare.

International lenders do not enjoy confusion at the summit of power.

Delicate economic moments

Senegal is navigating one of the most delicate economic moments in its modern history. Debt concerns, fiscal pressures and disrupted international financing arrangements already threaten economic stability. The collapse of cohesion inside the country’s leadership now risks magnifying those anxieties.

The uncertainty surrounding who truly controls Senegal’s political direction could delay reforms, complicate debt restructuring discussions and weaken investor confidence at precisely the moment Dakar desperately requires economic calm and policy clarity.

For international partners — including the IMF, Gulf investors, China, Europe and the United States — the implosion of the Faye-Sonko alliance raises uncomfortable questions about continuity, governance and economic management.

Can Senegal still provide predictable leadership?

Can long-term agreements survive political fragmentation?

Can a government at war with itself maintain investor confidence?

Senegal’s symbolic democratic importance

These questions matter because Senegal is not merely another African state navigating political turbulence. Senegal carries symbolic democratic importance for the continent itself.

And yet perhaps Senegal still possesses something many countries lose during moments like these: strong democratic instincts and institutional resilience.

That may ultimately save it. But history still offers a warning.

Liberation movements and revolutionary coalitions often collapse not because of external enemies, but because of internal rivalries over who truly owns the victory once power is achieved.

Africa has seen this before. The only unanswered question now is whether Senegal’s young giants will learn from that history — or repeat it.

Daniel Makokera is a renowned media personality who has worked as a journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years.

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