News

ANC can only find R100 000 of a R2-million  donation from VBS

By Sunday World
ANC can only find R100 000 of a R2-million  donation from VBS
THOHOYANDOU, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 12: Clients visit a branch of VBS Mutual Bank on March 12, 2018 in Thohoyandou, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave)

The ANC says it can only find in its records R100 000 paid to the party by the VBS Mutual Bank amid sensational allegations that the liberation movement received a R2-million donation from the now defunct bank.

ANC treasurer general Dr Gwen Ramokgopa revealed on our online video chat, Sunday World Engage, that a probe by the party into the R2-million donation allegations found the organisation had only found records of a R100 000 donation from VBS.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

×