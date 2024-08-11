ANC can only find R100 000 of a R2-million  donation from VBS

The ANC says it can only find in its records R100 000 paid to the party by the VBS Mutual Bank amid sensational allegations that the liberation movement received a R2-million donation from the now defunct bank.

ANC treasurer general Dr Gwen Ramokgopa revealed on our online video chat, Sunday World Engage, that a probe by the party into the R2-million donation allegations found the organisation had only found records of a R100 000 donation from VBS.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

