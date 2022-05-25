ANC joins march to seek justice for murdered Namhla Mtwa

The ANC has joined a solidarity march in Mthatha to seek justice for Namhla “Hlehle” Mtwa as the party intensifies its campaign against gender-based violence.

The ruling party is further calling on communities to take a lead in protecting women and children and to expose suspicious elements.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Wednesday: “This callous act of brutality against Namhla accounts for many others being meted against women and children in our country.

“Most recently we learned of the gruesome discovery of a six-year-old Bontle Mthiyane’s body who was allegedly killed by her neighbours for muti purposes. Police recently arrested three men and are said to be making further arrests of those suspected of murdering Hilary Gardee.”

Mabe said these gruesome killings are nothing short of “human cannibalism” that ought to be condemned.

On Tuesday, the EFF announced that deputy secretary-general Poppy Mailola would lead the organisation’s march in Mthatha on Wednesday to demand justice for Mtwa.

Party spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said: “This comes after a national outcry about the failure of police to arrest the killers of Namhla, who was shot nine times and declared dead at the scene.

“The perpetual failures and indifference of the entire justice system has left the entire nation in utter despair yet again.”

Thirty-four-year-old Mtwa, who worked for the OR Tambo municipality, was gunned down in her vehicle on April 21. No arrests have been made.

Media reports say an Eastern Cape businessman and member of the ANC is implicated in the killing. It is alleged that Mtwa broke up with the man over two months ago and later received death threats. The suspected mastermind has since poured cold water over the allegations.

