ANC mourns death of party’s O.R Tambo regional treasurer

The ANC in Eastern Cape is mourning the death of the O.R Tambo regional treasurer and former youth league spokesperson Nkosifikile Gqomo.

Gqomo, 48, died on Monday night after a short illness.

Gift Ngqondi, the party’s provincial head of communications, said Gqomo demonstrated his unquestionable loyalty and dedication to the ruling party throughout his life by serving wherever the party deployed him.

“Comrade Gqomo joined the liberation struggle in the late 1980s, forming part of the student movement [Congress of South African Students]. As we mourn his untimely passing, we take solace in the purposeful and exemplary life that comrade Nkosifikile Gqomo led.,” said Ngqondi.

“We weep because we love the kind of person that he was, we weep for the people who loved him and the country that he loved.”

O.R Tambo district municipality speaker Ntandokazi Capa said: “Gqomo was instrumental in the planning for this term of council as he was tasked with leading the portfolio for the intergovernmental relations, planning, research and policy development of the municipality,” said Capa.

Gqomo’s sharp communication skills saw him working as the youth league provincial spokesperson. He also served as the league’s provincial executive committee member, deployed as the member of the mayoral committee responsible for planning, research and intergovernmental relations at the O.R Tambo municipality in Mthatha.

In December 2021, he was elected as the party treasurer during a regional conference.

