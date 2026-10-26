ANC warns voters against R300 giveaway scam using its name

The African National Congress (ANC) has distanced itself from an online offer promising people R300, warning that fraudsters are using the party’s name to deceive the public ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

The party said in a statement on Monday that it had no connection to the purported giveaway and urged the public to treat messages advertising the offer as fraudulent.

“The ANC condemns the abuse of its name and the exploitation of people through false promises. This scam could result in financial loss, identity theft and the misuse of personal information, while also undermining public trust.

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“The ANC has not authorised or launched any such giveaway,” the party said.

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The message reportedly directs recipients to an online link to claim the money. The ANC warned people against opening the link, responding to the message or circulating it, saying the scheme could expose them to financial losses and the theft of personal information.

It cautioned the public against sharing identity numbers, bank details, card information, passwords or one-time PINs with anyone claiming to facilitate the payment.

The party also warned that people should not pay an administration or processing fee to access the supposed benefit.

“Legitimate organisations will not ask for sensitive banking information or one-time PINs through unsolicited messages,” it said.

People who have already interacted with the link or disclosed their details were urged to contact their banks immediately through verified contact channels. They should also check their accounts for suspicious activity, change any passwords that may have been exposed and report unauthorised transactions.

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The party urged voters to check the authenticity of election-related announcements through its recognised communication channels rather than relying on messages circulating online.

It also called on the public to report links, fraudulent messages and fake social media accounts to the relevant platforms and law-enforcement authorities.

“Protect yourself and your community. Verify before you share, do not click suspicious links, never disclose passwords or one-time PINs, and never pay to receive a promised benefit.”

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