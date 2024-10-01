ATM urges tougher food safety rules after children’s deaths

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is urging for stronger food safety regulations following the tragic deaths of three children from food poisoning in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape.

The children reportedly died after consuming Top Score brand vanilla-flavoured instant porridge from Namibia, sold at a Spar supermarket.

In response, the retailer has recalled the affected products. It also acknowledged the urgent need for action and recommending their removal from shelves pending forensic and laboratory investigations.

Retailer has recalled all suspect products

Siyolo Dick, Spar Eastern Cape divisional managing director, confirmed the matter. He said that the products were being traced and suspended from further supply.

Zama Ntshona, ATM spokesperson, said there should be a full investigation into the matter. Investigation into practices of food manufacturers and suppliers and the oversight mechanisms employed by regulatory bodies.

He said the deaths showed that the systems in place are not functioning effectively. They do not to safeguard against unsafe food products that make it to supermarket shelves.

“It is unacceptable that the trusted brands, which should prioritise the health and safety of consumers, appear to be neglecting fundamental health standards.

“This negligence not only jeopardises health but also erodes trust in the very system. The one designed to protect our communities,” said Ntshona.

Call for more stringent food inspections by regulatory authorities

Ntshona stated that regular audits of food manufacturers are necessary to inspect food production facilities. To also ensure they comply with health and safety regulations.

He also demanded assistance for affected families. They should be supplied with immediate resources to those impacted by this tragedy. To ensure they could access essential services during this challenging period, he said.

“The ATM believes that safeguarding our communities from unsafe food products must be a collective responsibility. We urge all stakeholders, including government, retailers, and consumers, to work together to address these issues.

“The health and safety of our children must always be our top priority. And we must not allow profit margins to overshadow the well-being of the people we serve,” said Ntshona.

