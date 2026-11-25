An attorney accused of helping himself to millions of rands meant to compensate a road accident victim has been arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) National Cold Case Investigation Unit.

The legal practitioner was arrested at a residential estate in Pretoria on Tuesday following an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of a Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout of R3,673,587.78.

Play advert

The case dates back to August 13, 2020, when the fund deposited the money into the trust account of a law firm appointed by the complainant to handle his compensation claim.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane tried to buy R1.65m G-Wagon ‘like loaf of bread’

SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the attorney was entitled to only a quarter of the settlement.

“In terms of the agreement between the complainant and the attorney, the legal representative was entitled to deduct 25% of the settlement amount, with the balance to be paid to the complainant,” said Mathe.

However, the victim allegedly received only R200,000 in October 2022, more than two years after the RAF had released the money.

This means the complainant was allegedly deprived of more than R2.5-million after accounting for the agreed legal fees.

Police warn of unscrupulous attorneys

The suspect was expected to appear before the Kempton Park Regional Court on Wednesday on charges of theft, fraud and uttering.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola has warned legal practitioners against exploiting vulnerable victims and abusing the trust placed in them.

“Attorneys entrusted with compensation funds have a responsibility to act ethically, transparently and in the best interests of their clients,” said Masemola.

“Any practitioner who misappropriates funds belonging to victims will be held accountable, as the SAPS will continue to pursue those who abuse their positions of trust for personal gain.”

Another multimillion-rand legal scandal

The arrest comes amid a separate multimillion-rand fraud scandal involving suspended attorney Charlotte Tibana and her husband, former Tshwane metro police officer and social media personality Peter “Gagash” Nonyane.

The couple and their co-accused face 123 charges relating to the alleged misappropriation of more than R11-million from deceased estates.

READ MORE: Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane resigns amid deceased estates fraud case

The prosecution alleges that money meant for beneficiaries was diverted into personal and business accounts, with some of the proceeds allegedly used to finance luxury lifestyles.

Among the transactions scrutinised during court proceedings was the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG for R1.65-million.

On Tuesday, Tibana abandoned her bail application, while Nonyane’s renewed bid for freedom was postponed to Friday in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court. Plea negotiations with the prosecution have also previously been disclosed.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter or get the news delivered to your phone via our WhatsApp Channel.