Attorney sentenced to life imprisonment for raping wife

Johannesburg- An East London attorney has been sentenced to life after being found guilty of raping and assaulting his wife.

The 49-year-old was sentenced to two life terms for raping his wife twice, in February 2012 and in May 2019.

He was further sentenced to a total of four years for two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Judge Judith Roberson had rejected his defence that he lacked criminal capacity, caused by a combination of alcohol abuse and a diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). She said his actions were focused and goal-directed.

The man also admitted in court that he enjoyed watching violent pornographic material and added that some of the violent sexual acts he performed on his wife, were done with her consent. Robertson also stated that marital rape was an extremely serious offence.

