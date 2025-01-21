Axed KwaZulu-Natal public works head’s PA suspended

The KwaZulu-Natal department of public works and infrastructure has issued a letter of suspension to another employee for defaming the executive management.

“I hereby advise you that I’m placing you on precautionary suspension with full pay, as contemplated pending an investigation into serious allegations of misconduct that have been levelled against you,” reads a letter that Sunday World has seen.

The letter is addressed to Raksha Singh, the former personal assistant to the now-fired Musa Zondi, who was the departmental director of supply chain.

It explains that Singh is placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

Reads the letter: “Your precautionary suspension with immediate effect is premised on the extremely serious nature of the allegations levelled against you, which include your allegedly making inflammatory and defamatory remarks about senior management.

“This includes the acting head of department and the executive authority of the department to persons working with the department of public works and infrastructure.”

Singh is directed to return all departmental equipment, including the laptop and cellphone, in the letter written by Dr Vish Naidoo, the department’s acting head of department.

Singh is also barred from accessing public works offices.

Governing pact

The move is just one more instance of the department’s ongoing staff suspensions, which have plagued it ever since the government of provincial unity took office.

This comes after the ANC’s dismal election performance in May 2024.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), led by former president Jacob Zuma, became the largest party in KwaZulu-Natal with 45.3% of the vote.

However, the MKP’s happiness was short-lived as the DA, ANC, IFP, and NFP signed a governing pact, turning the party into an opposition one.

Singh’s suspension comes shortly after Zondi was given marching orders due to allegations involving his oversight role.

Zondi failed to perform due diligence, which led to one consulting firm winning R1.1-billion in tenders, according to the department.

Zondi, however, is defiant and calls his dismissal a “travesty of justice”.

He also asserts that the accusations against him were made up and that he is a victim of purging.

Additionally, he claims that the department’s public statement damaged his reputation and public image, and he wants it to be taken down.

MEC refutes allegations of staff purging

In an interview with Sunday World, public works MEC Martin Meyer refuted claims of purging staff members aligned with the previous administration.

“I can assure you that nobody is being purged. We will stop at nothing in ridding the department of corruption. Any official found to be on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with,” said Meyer.

The department is expected to address the media on Tuesday to provide an update on other suspended officials.

