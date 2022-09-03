Az’Khale session a once in a lifetime experience

Shwashwi was on the road again, this time around invited to Mzo Lifestyle in Verulam, north of Durban, just after you pass Umhlanga Rocks, and headed to the Az’khale Sundays Session.

This is one of the most unique sessions I have ever experienced: breaking hearts and putting smiles on people’s faces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest)

The session experiments with afro- pop, house, amapiano, afro house and, to top it all, maskandi.

The place has a vibe. I suspect it is going to be the second-best shisanyama in Durban after Max Lifestyle. Guys, stop asking us what happened to Eyadini. Mzo’s Lifestyle is the thing now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selby Mkhize (@thisisselby)

Let Eyadini rest in peace.

Thank you once again Sibahle Ngobese, who is the event organiser and manager at Mzo’s Lifestyle. She made sure that Shwashwi did her job on a full stomach as she kept booze and meat coming my way.

I don’t know if it was the alcohol induced imagination or if I really saw a Zodwa Wabantu wannabe – haikhona, let’s try to dress up, ladies.

Durban-born social media influencer Cindy Makhathini was literally half-naked. We all know you hate dressing up but, you are now stretching it too far. Guys, who said social media influencers must be MCs? This trend is boring as some are not exciting at all.

Yoooh, I also met my favourite Ukhozi FM radio presenter, Selbeyonce Mkhize. She’s such a darling and has always been, ever since the days she joined the station. Trust me, people love her.

I have to give credit to DJ Sjerere: he’s the resident DJ at Mzo’s Lifestyle and also runs a bubbly business on the side. I like how you have remained relevant in the rough Durban entertainment industry. He plays at three big venues every weekend.

Gqom singer Madanone is the only artist in Durban that gets along with almost every artist in this city. As long as he makes money, he doesn’t involve himself in unnecessary beefs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ SJERERE (@sjerere_dj)

The sad part of it all is that we had to leave at 10 pm as the community policing forum arrived and ordered it to be closed while the night was still young.

Author