Big business invests in small-scale rural farmers

Kagiso Trust has made a major impact on rural farming communities through its Tyala Impact Fund, which has awarded R3-million to 10 rural hub farmers each.

Kevin O’Brien, Group Sustainability Executive at The SPAR Group, said they are grateful to Kagiso Trust. Also to the Tyala Impact Fund for the generous award.

Infrastructure development, skills transfer

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our farmers. It aligns with SPAR’s vision to enhance job creation. To enhance income generation, infrastructure development, skills transfer, and empowerment. The investment will enable our farmers to elevate their operations. And to contribute to food security and economic growth in their communities,” said O’Brien.

In 2016, the initiative supported small-scale farmers by providing guaranteed markets for their produce. And by providing relevant technical and food safety training. As well as facilitating access to funding the programme that currently supports farmers in Limpopo.

O’Brien said the programme created 103 jobs and 62 secondary jobs at packhouses as well as technical services.

“Our Rural Hub model focuses on rural community development by addressing systemic issues such as food security. By providing net houses and funding operational costs and capital assets, we have enabled farmers to produce commercial-quality and quantity of crops,” O’Brien added.

A more inclusive and thriving agricultural sector

Mankone Ntsaba, chairperson of Kagiso Trust, lauded the project. She said Kagiso Trust and SPAR are creating a more inclusive and thriving agricultural sector. This they do by helping small-scale farmers become part of the main food supply and giving them the skills they need.

“This partnership is a strong example of how we can build a better future for everyone in South Africa.”

One of the beneficiaries of the initiative is Nomsa Ngwenya, founder and owner of NTL Baraka Eco Farming. She joined the SPAR Mopani Hub Programme in 2022 when she supplied SPAR with 52 tons of cocktail tomatoes.

Ngwenya was awarded Female Farmer of the Year award. Her farm provides young graduates with practical learning opportunities.

