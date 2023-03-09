Boyfriend to appear in court for alleged murder of his girlfriend

A 23-year-old man is expected to appear before the Moretele magistrate’s court on Friday, for the alleged murder of his 15-year-old girlfriend, Karabo Monyama.

Monyama was reported missing on Sunday. She had reportedly left her residence, close to Makapanstad, saying she going to watch soccer at a nearby field.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said after an intensive search, Monyama’s body was discovered buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of her boyfriend’s home on Wednesday.

“The boyfriend was arrested on the same day and he was charged with murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice,” added Funani.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author