Mark Pilgrim loses his battle to stage four cancer

Veteran radio and TV presenter Mark Pilgrim, 53 has lost his battle to stage four lung cancer on Sunday morning.

Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in March 2022, which he revealed in June had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

He is survived by his two daughters, Tayla-Jean, 12 and Alyssa, 10 who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Torres and his fiancée Adrienne Watkins.

“It was with great sadness that I share this news,” Lloyd Madurai, managing director at HOT 102.7FM said in an online statement.

“Our hero and brother and much-loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45,” Madurai said in a Facebook post published an hour later.

“He fought valiantly to the very end. Mark passed peacefully with his fiancé Adrienne at home. They were together for his last breath.

“The family thank you for being part of his journey. For loving him and for celebrating him and supporting him always. Mark will be greatly missed by all. May his soul rest in peace.”

Following his diagnosis, the radio presenter launched a YouTube video series chronicling his recovery journey.

His channel was a support system for those who faced the same or a similar chronic disease, when he launched the channel he captioned the vlog saying : “This section of my channel is for anyone who is going through cancer or supporting someone. It documents my journey and desire to find positivity.”

Pilgrim spent his career at various radio stations, including 5FM, 94.7 Highveld Stereo, 94.5 Kfm, Hot919 and Hot 102.7 FM. His radio career started at Wits university at the campus radio station in the 1980s.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author