Bucs skipper Maela is eager to defend MTN8 trophy

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela has expressed the team’s determination to retain their MTN8 title that the Buccaneers won and defended in 2023. The 31-year-old skipper told the media at the launch of this year’s tournament.

Bucs, the defending champions, will start their quest to retain their title with a tough home assignment against SuperSport United on Saturday. Kick-off is at 6pm.

“We are looking forward to starting the season on a positive note,” said Maela.

“We are well aware of the challenge that lies ahead of us this weekend. SuperSport United are a very tough side. Matches against them are never easy and we cannot and will not underestimate them.”

Significant incentive

This year’s MTN8 comes with a significant incentive. The winners will walk away with a grand prize of R10-million. This is a significant increase from the R8-million last year. All the eight teams that have qualified will now get R1-million. This is compared to the R800, 000 from previous years.

Pirates will be one of the first teams on show when the highly-anticipated 2024/25 season gets underway.

After two months of no competitive football in the domestic scene, the first batch of fixtures have been confirmed. The Soweto giants are set to kick off their campaign with the defence of their MTN8 title.

It will be the two sides’ first meeting in the competition since the 2018 edition. This was when Bucs bowed out in the first hurdle after going down in the penalty shootout. It was following a thrilling encounter that ended at two goals apiece.

Most successful team

Pirates have since gone on to triumph in the tournament a further three times. This in back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024 to take their overall tally in the Top 8 to 12. They remain the most successful team in the MTN8 era, having tasted success a record five times.

Now in search of their 13th title overall, the Buccaneers meet the Tshwane outfit. An outfit that is looking to claim the coveted piece of silverware for the fourth time.

