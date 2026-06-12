Burundi sees rise in HIV infections among youth as funding cuts bite

Health officials in Burundi have raised concerns over a rising number of HIV infections, particularly among young people, as reduced funding, stigma, and a decline in awareness campaigns weaken prevention efforts.

Official figures indicate that more than a third of people living with HIV in the country are aged between 15 and 24, while infections remain high among vulnerable groups, including sex workers.

Funding gaps affecting prevention

Doctors and program managers say funding shortfalls have further weakened prevention efforts, affecting condom distribution, outreach campaigns, and youth education programs.

Dr. Alexis Hagabimana, Program Manager at the Holistic Center for Young People Living with HIV/AIDS, says many initiatives previously supported by external donors are now struggling to continue.

He warns that limited resources are restricting access to accurate information for young people, worsening vulnerability to new infections.

Health workers are now urging renewed investment in HIV prevention and youth-focused health services to avoid reversing gains made over the past decades in the fight against HIV/AIDS, particularly among vulnerable age groups.

Prevention efforts expand in Bujumbura

In the capital, Bujumbura, health centers offering HIV awareness, testing, and treatment services are stepping up outreach, with a particular focus on young people.

At the Holistic Center for Young People Living with HIV/AIDS, health workers are encouraging more youth to come forward for testing and counseling.

Kimana Carinine, head of the center, says early testing remains critical in curbing new infections among young people, while also encouraging peer-led awareness.

Stigma and silence among young people

Despite these efforts, many young people continue to avoid testing due to stigma and fear of discrimination.

Residents say social judgment remains a major barrier, with some young people reluctant to access public health services, including condom distribution and screening programs.

One resident, Emery Loic Nimubona, says youth-friendly services are often preferred because they reduce fear of exposure and judgment.

People living with HIV also warn that misinformation is contributing to new infections. Eliane Nininahazwe, who is HIV-positive, says reduced awareness campaigns have led many young people to underestimate the risks of the virus.

Health experts note that changing perceptions among younger generations are also a factor, as many who grew up after the early 2000s have only known HIV as a manageable condition due to antiretroviral treatment.

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