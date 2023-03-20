Business as usual for many residents in Thembisa

Sunday World reporters criss-crossed various parts of Gauteng to monitor the EFF-led nationwide shutdown that got under way on Monday morning.

One of our reporters who visited Ekurhuleni observed that the situation was calm in Thembisa, and that it was business as usual at the Thembisa Mall.

Although some streets in some parts of the township had been barricaded with rubble and burning tyres, proof of some violence overnight, police visibility was evident.

The reporter also observed that buses belonging to the Ekurhuleni municipality had been parked in one of the municipality’s yards, a sign that workers did not show up for work.

However, the jury is still out whether the workers took a day’s leave, stayed away from work to support the shutdown, or if they were intimidated from going to work.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author