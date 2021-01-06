CAF to decide on Celtic/Rivers game

Johannesburg – The Confederations of African Football (CAF), has written a letter to the South African Football Association (Safa) regarding the status of the second leg Confederations Cup game between Rivers United and Bloemfontein Celtic.

The match was scheduled to take place on Wednesday afternoon in Port Harcourt but Celtic didn’t travel to Nigeria after the Nigerian authorities insisted that the Bloemfontein-based club would not be given preferential treatment with regards to their strict covid-19 protocols.

The procedures require all individuals visiting Nigeria from high risk areas to be quarantined for seven days upon arrival in the country. South Africa is designated as one of the high-risk countries whose visitors are required to undergo this process.

Celtic through Safa had written to both the Nigerian FA and government requesting for this requirement to be waivered. However, the Nigerian government turned down this request, forcing Safa to write to CAF for further guidance.

In their response, CAF said they will look into the matter and decide the way forward.

The correspondence from CAF reads: “In view of the letter received from the Nigerian Football Federation last night, (Tuesday, January 5) stating that the South African delegation cannot be exempted from the required quarantine, we would like to inform you that the match shall not take place as scheduled.

‘’We hereby inform you that the case will be submitted to the competent body within CAF to decide on the appropriate course of action to follow. The decision shall be communicated in due time,’’ concluded the correspondence from CAF.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo