Call to document all foreigners after Amantle’s rape, murder

The horrific rape and killing of a six-year-old Amantle Samane in Orlando East, Soweto, has shocked the portfolio committee on community safety of the Gauteng legislature.

The committee made this announcement on Thursday after a Mozambican national who is a suspect in the rape and murder case was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as Pethe Simiao, was apprehended in Zola, Soweto, on Thursday morning. He is expected to appear in court soon.

“The SA Police Service [SAPS] takes this opportunity to thank the people of SA including the community of Soweto, journalists, media houses, and all social media users for assisting the SAPS to track down Pethe Simiao, who is wanted for the rape and murder of a six year-old girl in Soweto on 21 October,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

According to reports, the young girl was playing with friends when the suspect allegedly lured her into a shack he was renting.

In a statement issued by the committee on Thursday, it vehemently condemned the rape and killing of Amantle.

Border management

It highlighted the necessity of strengthening border management and control and the significance of more effective ways to document all foreign nationals within South Africa’s borders.

“These actions will facilitate the efficient detection and capture of those engaged in illegal activities, especially those carried out by foreign nationals,” the committee said.

“The committee is of the view that … we must allow law enforcement agencies to conduct their investigation and ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice through legal means.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the family of the young girl during this extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served and that such crimes are prevented in our communities.”

