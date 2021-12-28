REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Cassper Nyovest’s alcohol brand sold out in weeks

By Coceka Magubeni
Cassper Nyovest

Johannesburg- The newly awarded Hip-Hop artist of the decade and businessman Refiloe “Cassper Nyovest” Phoolo has celebrated one of his milestones just before the year ends.

Cassper took to Twitter to share that his alcohol brand Billiato that he launched two weeks ago is sold out.

The music genius who fought SlikTalk in a boxing ring and had him say he respects him, revealed that Billiato is out of stock, as all the bottles that were at Konka in Soweto were all bought by Andile Mpisane, son of the KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman and AM Royal Football Club owner Shauwn Mkhize.

“Abuti Fill Up” as his fans call him has also told his fans that they will have stock in the second week of January 2022.

“Andile Mpisane just bought all the Billiato that was left at Konka when he walked in. Ke GTA! MOVIE !!! We officially out of stock until the 2nd week of Jan. Le re biditse stock out!!! Thank you for everybody’s support!!! The hottest drink this summer!” he wrote on his Twitter account.

 

 

