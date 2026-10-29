Cat Matlala and wife’s R95k Waterkloof lease fraud case on hold till February

Alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, his wife, Tsakane Matlala, his sister, Claudette Masethe, and Gift Makofane will have to wait until February next year to learn the next steps in their alleged property fraud case, after the matter was postponed in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

The four accused appeared briefly in court on Thursday, October 29, where the matter was postponed to February 11, 2027 for the finalisation of financial investigations.

They face charges relating to the alleged falsification of documents to secure a lease for a luxury property in Waterkloof, Pretoria, at a rental cost of R95 000 a month.

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The State alleges that the accused acted with a common purpose in January 2025 to submit fraudulent documentation to a real estate agent to secure the property.

Matlala also faces a separate charge of contravening the Identification Act, linked to an allegedly forged identity document purportedly issued in Eswatini.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court.

READ: Matlala says dodgy payments were funnelled to Sibiya via Sgt Fannie Nkosi

Matlala abandons bail bid

Matlala has abandoned his bail application in the property fraud case, with his legal team opting to deal with his other criminal proceedings first.

The State had indicated that it intended to oppose his release.

His three co-accused, Tsakane, Masethe and Makofane have each been granted bail of R20 000.

The trio were arrested in September by the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) in connection with the alleged fraudulent lease agreement and subsequently appeared alongside Matlala in court. The case was postponed to allow further investigations.

READ MORE: Cat Matlala’s tender fraud case on hold pending review application

No plea

The accused face charges including fraud, forgery and uttering, while Matlala faces the additional Identification Act charge. They have not pleaded to any of the charges. These cases led to Matlala’s appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in August 2026.

At the commission he refused to answer questions about his controversial SAPS Medicare24 tender, denials of certain political connections, and allegations that investigators tried to pressure him into implicating senior police officials. He relied on his constitutional right against self-incrimination, arguing that answering some questions could prejudice his pending criminal case.

ALSO READ: Matlala’s meeting with Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi focused on Medicare24 tender, arrest warrant

Matlala and wife face separate attempted murder trial

The property fraud case is unfolding alongside a separate criminal matter in which Matlala and his wife, Tsakane, are among the accused in proceedings before the Johannesburg High Court.

The couple face charges alongside other co-accused in a case involving alleged attempted murder and related offences arising from three separate shooting incidents between August 2022 and January 2024.

The National Prosecuting Authority has previously said the accused face 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder.

The State alleges that the incidents form part of a broader criminal scheme. Matlala remains in custody in connection with his other criminal proceedings.

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