Cat Matlala’s tender fraud case on hold pending review application

The multimillion-rand Medicare 24 tender fraud case involving alleged crime boss Vusimuzi Cat’ Matlala cannot proceed until the outcome of a review application involving all the accused, the State told the Pretoria Regional Court on Tuesday.

The development comes shortly after charges against suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola were withdrawn following a review of the case by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The review application now before court relates to the broader matter involving all the accused. The State’s position means the criminal proceedings cannot move forward until the review application has been finalised.

Also Read: Matlala’s meeting with Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi focused on Medicare24 tender, arrest warrant

The development could potentially have implications for the other accused, depending on the outcome of the review. However, it remains unclear whether a successful review would result in charges against any of them being withdrawn.

Matlala was previously separated from his co-accused while he was negotiating a plea and sentence agreement with the State. He has since rejoined with the other accused after the negotiations collapsed.

The proposed agreement had provided for an eight-year term of direct imprisonment. However, the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court recommended a 12-year term of direct imprisonment instead, resulting in the plea arrangement falling apart.

Major general’s absence leads to arrest warrant

Meanwhile, the court issued a warrant of arrest for accused number 10, Major General Busisiwe Temba, after she failed to appear in court. Temba’s lawyer placed a medical certificate before the court explaining her absence.

The warrant has been held over until the accused’s next appearance on November 17. This means that should Temba fail to appear in court on that date, the warrant could be executed.

The case relates to alleged irregularities surrounding the awarding of a R228 million South African Police Service (SAPS) wellness tender to Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

The State alleges that police officials and Medicare 24 directors colluded to manipulate the tender process to ensure the contract was awarded to Matlala despite allegations that he did not meet the tender requirements.

Matlala and his co-accused face charges including corruption, fraud and money laundering. The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has previously indicated that the matter is expected to be transferred to the High Court once an indictment has been prepared.

Also Read: ‘Cat’ Matlala returns to court after R228m tender fraud plea deal collapses

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