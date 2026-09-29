‘Cat’ Matlala returns to court after R228m tender fraud plea deal collapses

Alleged crime boss Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala is expected back in the Pretoria Regional Court on Tuesday, alongside his 13 co-accused, as the state pushes ahead with its multimillion-rand tender fraud case.

Matlala’s return to the dock comes after a proposed plea and sentence agreement with the State collapsed, bringing him back into the same proceedings as the other accused.

Matlala had previously been separated from his co-accused while negotiations over the agreement were under way.

The deal ultimately fell apart over the proposed period of direct imprisonment. The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court had recommended a 12-year sentence of direct imprisonment instead of the eight years proposed in the plea agreement.

The 14 accused face charges including corruption, fraud, and money laundering arising from alleged irregularities surrounding the awarding of a R228 million South African Police Service (SAPS) wellness tender to Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

Also Read: R228m SAPS tender case takes twist as Cat Matlala dumps plea deal

The State alleges that police officials and Medicare 24 directors colluded to manipulate the tender process in order to secure the lucrative contract for Matlala, despite allegations that he did not meet the tender requirements.

James Murray, accused number two and a Medicare director at the time, is among those facing charges in the matter.

Police officer Brian Cartwright is also accused of playing a role in the alleged scheme.

According to the State’s case, Cartwright served as a facilitator on the bid evaluation committee and allegedly used his position to favour Matlala while failing to disclose an alleged conflict of interest.

Dismissed police officer Rachel Matjeng, accused number four, is alleged to have received about R300,000 to assist Matlala. She faces nine charges, including corruption and money laundering. Two of the accused are companies allegedly linked to Matlala, Luxo Africa Brand Investment, and Medicare24 Tshwane District.

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Matter expected to head to High Court

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has indicated that the matter is expected to eventually be transferred to the High Court for trial. IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the directorate would now prepare an indictment, although trial dates have not yet been confirmed.

“The IDAC will henceforth prepare an indictment for when the matter is transferred to the High Court for trial with the dates yet to be confirmed by all parties involved,” Mamothame said.

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Tuesday’s court appearance also comes after charges against suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola were withdrawn.

The National Prosecuting Authority reviewed the case against Masemola and concluded that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution.

Another director linked to the case

Meanwhile, no charges have been filed against another Medicare director, Michael Van Wyk, despite allegations linking him to the matter. Van Wyk is reported to have turned state witness.

Matlala and his co-accused are expected to appear in court as the state continues preparing the case for its anticipated transfer to the High Court.

Also Read: Cat Matlala trial split from Fannie Masemola in SAPS tender fraud case

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