Cat Matlala trial split from Fannie Masemola in SAPS tender fraud case

The fraud and corruption trial of alleged tender fraudster and controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has been separated from that of his co-accused at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

This is in relation to a case involving senior police officials and a controversial South African Police Service (SAPS) health services contract.

Matlala, who remains behind bars, is accused of benefitting from the irregular awarding of an SAPS health services contract to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

Prosecutors alleged the contract should never have been awarded.

The tender was initially advertised at R360-million, but the state said the actual value awarded and paid amounted to R228-million. By the time the contract was terminated, Matlala had allegedly received more than R50-million from SAPS.

Masemola’s charges relate to PFMA violations

Among his co-accused is suspended National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola, who faces charges related to alleged violations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Also charged are Medicare24 Group managing director James Murray and several senior police officers. They include Major-General Busi Temba, Brigadier Rachelle Matjeng, Brigadier Ofentse Tlhoaele, Brigadier Kistey Jonker, Brigadier Thembinkosi Ngema, Colonel Nehemiah Maleka, Colonel Johannes Monyai, Captain Brian Cartwright, Colonel Anthony Paulsen, Brigadier Petunia Lenono, Colonel Nonjabulo Mngadi and Brigadier Patrick Nethengwe.

While Matlala remains in custody, his co-accused have been released on bail ranging from R40,000 to R80,000.

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate arrested Matlala and the 12 senior police officers in March.

The disputed contract was awarded in June 2024 but was cancelled in May 2025 after an internal audit reportedly uncovered serious irregularities.

NPA ready to proceed with case

NPA’s spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they were ready to proceed with the case, however, they could not be accommodated at the magistrates’ court.

“We have now made arrangements for the matter to be heard at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday. It was just logistical issues that were happening here in court. Now that he has been separated, it means we can now proceed with what we wanted to do with him tomorrow,” said Kganyago.

He said they have also had to separate the other charges that Matlala is facing because they are attended to by the police.

“We will hear what the magistrates will say tomorrow. We cannot get into the details of what the discussion with Matlala’s lawyers yielded.”

Matlala is also facing a separate attempted murder case involving 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder.

That trial is scheduled to commence in July.

Read More: Cat Matlala firm CEO suffers ‘panic attack’ ahead of Madlanga appearance

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