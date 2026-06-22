Cat Matlala firm CEO suffers ‘panic attack’ ahead of Madlanga appearance

The anticipated appearance of the chief executive of a company owned by alleged underworld figure and controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has been thrown into doubt after his legal team applied for a postponement.

This comes after Medicare24 Group CEO, Michael van Wyk’s legal team informed the commission that he experienced severe panic attacks. Additionally, they revealed that his psychiatrist recommended that he be admitted to a psychiatric facility for treatment.

His attorney, Sandy du Plessis, told the commission that Van Wyk’s mental health had deteriorated over the weekend. According to Du Plessis, Van Wyk’s psychiatrist recommended on Sunday that he be admitted to the psychiatric unit at Jakaranda Hospital.

Application for postponement

Addressing the commission, Du Plessis said an application for postponement had already been initiated over the weekend.

“The opposing affidavit was filed and replied thereto. I have compiled a comprehensive bundle indexed and paginated as well. Subsequent to that, yesterday (Sunday) when consulting with Mr Van Wyk, he suffered yet again from severe panic attacks. Now, earlier this month he saw a psychiatrist. Dr Lawrence consulted with him and placed him on medication, which he had to change, and he did change.”

She said that after speaking with Van Wyk’s doctor on Sunday, she was informed that hospitalisation was necessary.

“So, I phoned my colleague immediately and she said a medical certificate will be provided but beyond that, I have also prepared an affidavit from the Dr that was (there) last night. I am waiting for the contents of the affidavit to be signed and commissioned at the police station,” said Du Plessis.

Although a medical certificate had not yet been submitted to the commission, Du Plessis presented a letter and apologised for the delay.

“I must apologise to the commission that it is late but the moment I got aware of it, it was father’s day yesterday for the doctor.”

Impact of delays

Despite concerns over Van Wyk’s fitness to testify, the commission indicated it would seek to avoid losing a full day of hearings by proceeding with other evidence while awaiting his recovery.

Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson told the commission that Van Wyk would not be compelled to testify if he was medically unfit. However, he expressed concern about the impact of any delay on the commission’s remaining schedule.

“We have a very real problem in that we have 30 days of evidence left and if we lose today, that is 1 out of 30 days that we would have lost. We propose that if Mr. Van Wyk is unfit to testify today is that his appearance gets postponed to another date but we use the day to put before the commission the real evidence that we would want to question him on, Whatsapp chats, videos and the like, so that the evidence can go into the record. When Mr. Van Wyk is well enough to return can come back and answer very specific questions.”

Van Wyk’s legal team and the evidence leaders agreed to proceed with the submission of evidence to the commission.

Van Wyk ‘key link’ between Matlala and cops

The Medicare24 CEO was drawn into the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry because investigators and witnesses identified him as a key link between businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, the company Medicare24, and senior police and metro police officials

Van Wyk, a Medicare24 director, introduced suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi to Matlala in 2021. Mkhwanazi testified that he first learned about Matlala through Van Wyk and that their relationship grew from there.

In June 2024, Medicare24 Tshwane District was awarded a R360 million tender over three years after being recommended by the bid evaluation committee in April 2024 and approved by the bid adjudication committee in June 2024.

Read More: Nine cops suspended over Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala R228m tender

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