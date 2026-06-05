Nine cops suspended over Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala R228m tender

Nine police officers linked to the controversial Medicare 24 tender have been suspended by the South African Police Service (SAPS) as corruption investigations surrounding the multimillion-rand deal continue to tighten around senior figures within the organisation.

In a statement issued on Friday, SAPS explicitly confirmed the number of officers affected.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirms the suspension of nine police officers who served as members of the Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) in relation to the Medicare 24 tender process,” said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

The officers, who served on the Bid Evaluation Committee responsible for assessing the tender, are among the same group previously arrested in connection with the awarding of the contract to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company.

The latest suspensions come after National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola became the first senior casualty in the saga after appearing in court on charges linked to the alleged contravention of the Public Finance Management Act in relation to the deal.

Mathe said the disciplinary action would remain in place pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

“The affected members have been placed on suspension pending the finalisation of disciplinary and related investigations,” she said.

“The SAPS remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and ethical conduct in all its operations.”

The suspensions mark another major development in the fallout surrounding the Medicare 24 contract, which centres on an approximately R228 million SAPS health services tender awarded to Matlala’s company, although the broader three-year contract was publicly estimated at about R360 million.

The deal later became the subject of corruption investigations after allegations emerged that senior police officials and procurement structures may have manipulated internal systems to ensure the contract was approved despite alleged irregularities.

Investigators believe the Bid Evaluation Committee played a critical role in the procurement chain that advanced the contract despite alleged irregularities.

The scandal exploded into national focus earlier this year when the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) arrested 12 senior police officers and a company director on charges including corruption, fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The arrests formed part of a broader probe into how Matlala’s company secured the lucrative SAPS contract.

On-special-leave Police Minister Senzo Mchunu later cancelled the tender in April 2025 after an internal audit uncovered procurement irregularities linked to the deal.

The contract had initially been awarded in July 2024 for services connected to a Pretoria police college before expanding into a broader arrangement.

The Medicare 24 matter has since become intertwined with wider concerns about corruption and alleged infiltration within SAPS.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi later made submissions touching on alleged internal networks and questionable relationships within the police service, prompting Parliament to establish an ad hoc committee probing claims of corruption and institutional compromise.

The latest suspensions suggest SAPS is now moving beyond criminal prosecution into internal disciplinary processes targeting officials who occupied strategic positions in procurement structures.

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