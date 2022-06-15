Caution: Do not disclose personal information to scammers

The police in Orlando, Soweto have arrested three suspects who conned a 64-year-old woman out of R28 000 by promising her that she would win the national lottery.

Police spokesperson Captain Nomvula Mbense said one of the suspects allegedly told the woman that he was a “prophet”, and assured her that she stood a chance to win R1-million through the national lottery after four days.

“A case of theft was opened after the victim realised that her money had been taken under false pretense. The three suspects were arrested [on Monday] and are expected to appear at the Orlando magistrate’s court [soon],” said Mbense.

The police have urged members of the public to be wary of scammers. They advise:

• Do not disclose how much money you have in your respective accounts and investments.

• Do not give your savings to persons who claim they can multiply it or win money through the national lottery.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author