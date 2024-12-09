Chicco’s son Longwe Twala out of jail for contempt of court

Longwe Twala, the son of music producer Chicco Twala, has been released from custody after having his prior warning extended.

This follows Twala’s appearance at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday in order to file a bail application for contempt of court.

The accused’s explanation was deemed reasonable by the presiding magistrate, Abdul Khan.

This comes after Twala informed the court that he was unwell and believed his aunt had informed the court, which was a valid justification.

The prosecutor informed the court last week that the investigating officer had stated that he was unaware of any illnesses that Longwe may have had.

He is subject to house arrest and is required to be at his aunt Mary Twala’s home in Diepkloof, Soweto, from 6am to 6pm.

“If the police come there and look for you and you breach the conditions, you will be arrested. You are not to use drugs or alcohol until the trial is finalised,” said Khan.

“You may be tested for alcohol or drugs at any given time. You are not to enter the complainant’s home during the duration of the trial.”

Theft case back in court in February

The matter’s investigating officer was called to the witness stand.

He told the court that he never visited the address in Diepkloof Zone 4 where Twala was supposed to be.

In response to a question about how he was arrested, he said that his father, Chicco, had told him that he was at the correct address, which is where he was arrested.

When asked if the accused should get bail, the investigating officer responded that Twala should not be released on bail since he violates the law and the terms of the bail.

The matter is expected to resume on February 5, 2025, for the theft case at the trial court in Randburg.

Chicco filed a theft case against Longwe and his other son, Sello, in September, but following their initial court appearance, they were later freed.

The National Prosecuting Authority declared that it lacked sufficient evidence to connect Sello to the crime, leading to his release.

Chicco claims that the cost of the studio equipment is approximately R200 000.

Also Read: Longwe Twala’s aunt denies knowledge of his alleged sickness

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content