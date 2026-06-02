China-Africa cooperation evolving towards shared industrial prosperity

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Africa. The trajectory of China-Africa cooperation reveals an evolutionary pattern: From standing together through infrastructure development and trade toward deepening industrial and technological synergy.

The shift, from building roads and bridges to shared industrial prosperity, demonstrates strong mutual growth potential.

This transformation is driven both by Africa’s changing development stage and the comparative advantages between China and Africa.

The lack of sound transportation networks, power supply, logistics, and industrial support systems has prevented many countries from building stable partnering mechanisms – a factor that has held back Africa’s economic growth for decades.

Deeper collaboration

Deepening collaboration in railways, highways, ports, power plants, and industrial parks with China has significantly improved foundational conditions for industrial development, labor mobility, and market integration.

As Africa’s infrastructure has improved and its industrialization has accelerated in recent years, the focus of the economic cooperation is shifting from “addressing bottlenecks” to “strengthening industries”.

China is bringing a full-fledged industrial system and sound manufacturing capabilities to Africa, which boasts vast markets, abundant natural resources and a strong demographic dividend. Their complementary strengths are evident. The key to elevating the economic partnership to a new level lies in untapped market potential and industrial advantages.

Digital revolution

During the transition period, emerging sectors such as the digital economy are becoming vital drivers. Advancing mobile payments, e-commerce, and other digital services sits high on Africa’s development agenda.

Meanwhile, China, with its rich experiences in digital infrastructure, platform economies, and scalable applications, offers sound conditions for mutual cooperation and win-win results. Enhanced cooperation in those areas may significantly boost market connectivity across Africa and create more opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Green energy cooperation

Green energy cooperation also shows great potential. Africa is endowed with rich renewable resources, yet it suffers acute energy shortages. China’s scalable applications in solar photovoltaics, energy storage, and new-energy equipment can help expand energy access and catalyze growth in related manufacturing, operations, and service sectors.

Meanwhile, advanced manufacturing, agro-processing, and healthcare are emerging as new frontiers of collaboration. Such partnerships not only raise the added value of African industries, but also help Chinese enterprises tap into new markets and strengthen global supply chain resilience.

Development-first principles

From the broader context of Global South development, the significance of China-Africa cooperation has become even more clearer. Amid sluggish global economic recovery and rising protectionism and unilateralism, many developing countries are faced with common challenges – weak industrial bases, insufficient financing, and technological gaps.

China-Africa cooperation, grounded in equality, mutual benefit, and development-first principles, aligns closely with the Global South’s shared aspirations for growth and revitalization. Thus, a point worth noting is that cooperation has expanded from physical connectivity to integrated industrial chains. This model not only injects fresh impetus into Africa’s modernization drive, but also offers valuable insights for other Global South countries pursuing development paths tailored to their own realities.

Yang Hangjun is a professor and executive dean at the Graduate School of Excellence, University of International Business and Economics.

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