A shortage of chlorine has forced the City of Tshwane to temporarily close eight municipal swimming pools across four regions amid hot weather conditions in large parts of South Africa.
The supply shortage has affected the city’s ability to maintain safe water conditions for swimmers.
The city said the closures were necessary to allow sufficient chlorine levels to build up and stabilise in the pool water once supplies become available.
Chlorine products are vital for maintaining safe swimming conditions, as they disinfect the water and control harmful microorganisms.
“The city is working closely with the service provider to restore the supply of chlorine gas as soon as possible, and the affected swimming pools will reopen only after chlorine levels have stabilised and water quality has been confirmed as safe for swimmers,” said the City of Tshwane.
The temporary closure affects the following areas:
- Soshanguve swimming pool in Region 1.
- Gert van Schalkwyk swimming pool in Danville, Les Marais swimming pool, Tjaard van Vuuren and Sunnyside swimming pools in Region 3.
- Laudium swimming pool in Region 4.
- Zithobeni and Bronkhorstspruit swimming pools in Region 7.
Residents and pool users are encouraged to visit the metro’s official website for updates on the reopening of the facilities.
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- Eight municipal swimming pools across four regions in the City of Tshwane have been temporarily closed due to a shortage of chlorine.
- The closures are necessary to allow chlorine levels to build up and stabilize once new supplies become available.
- Chlorine is essential for disinfecting pool water and controlling harmful microorganisms to ensure safe swimming conditions.
- The city is working with the service provider to restore the supply of chlorine gas and will reopen pools only after confirming water safety.
- The affected pools include those in Soshanguve, Danville, Les Marais, Sunnyside, Laudium, Zithobeni, and Bronkhorstspruit.