A shortage of chlorine has forced the City of Tshwane to temporarily close eight municipal swimming pools across four regions amid hot weather conditions in large parts of South Africa.

The supply shortage has affected the city’s ability to maintain safe water conditions for swimmers.

The city said the closures were necessary to allow sufficient chlorine levels to build up and stabilise in the pool water once supplies become available.

Chlorine products are vital for maintaining safe swimming conditions, as they disinfect the water and control harmful microorganisms.