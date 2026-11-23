North West businessman Suliman Carrim is set to spend Christmas behind bars after his legal representatives failed to appear at the Musina Magistrates’ Court on Monday, forcing the postponement of his case to January 11, 2027.

In an unexpected twist, Carrim told the court that he had only learnt about his lawyers’ absence on the morning of his appearance.

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During the brief appearance, Carrim had to respond to questions from the court about his legal team’s absence before agreeing to a postponement of his case.

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The prosecutor informed the court that Carrim’s legal representatives had indicated that they would not be appearing.

READ: Suliman Carrim’s bail bid delayed and car theft charges added to sheet

“That’s correct,” was Carrim’s response when the court sought confirmation about his lawyers’ absence.

However, he appeared to suggest that he had also been caught off guard by the development. “I also just found this information now. I’m finding it now,” he told the court.

When asked by the court if Carrim opposed the postponement, he said no.

According to the prosecutor, the matter required further investigation, particularly the obtaining of financial statements from Carrim and his co-accused.

Charges faced by Carrim

Carrim is facing charges linked to the alleged attempted theft of two Absa-financed BMW X5 vehicles, which were intercepted at the Beitbridge border post on July 22 while two Malawian men allegedly attempted to transport them through Zimbabwe to Malawi.

The state alleges that Carrim colluded with his employees, Musa Phiri and Zakes Ibrahim, to move the vehicles across the border using fraudulent bank authorisation documents.

The businessman was arrested at O.R Tambo International Airport on October 15, in connection with his alleged failure to appear before the Madlanga Commission. He was preparing to board a flight to Saudi Arabia via Dubai.

READ: Carrim Suliman says his Dubai trip was medically prescribed

Absa returned the vehicles

Sunday World previously reported that Absa returned the two vehicles to Carrim’s company, Zigi Investments CC, after initially repossessing them following their interception at the border.

In his bail affidavit, Carrim said he had approached the bank to regularise the vehicle finance arrangements.

He said correspondence between September 28 and October 5 recorded the bank’s requirements for releasing the vehicles, with his company supplying proof of payments covering arrears, instalments and recovery charges.

READ MORE: Absa returns Suliman Carrim’s stolen vehicles

“I confirm that the vehicles were subsequently returned into possession of Zigi Investments CC,” he said.

Carrim further told the court that Absa later asked whether it could reactivate debit orders that had been cancelled when the vehicles were repossessed.

“The payments referred to the release amounts, not final settlement of the underlying vehicle finance balances,” he said.

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