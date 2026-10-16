Carrim Suliman says his Dubai trip was medically prescribed

Businessman Suliman Carrim has told the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court that he had to attend a ‘pilgrimage’ to Dubai, to help him overcome his fear of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which he had failed to attend.

He said this as the state questioned his planned international trip following his repeated failure to appear before the commission.

Carrim, who is also a former African National Congress (ANC) North West treasurer was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday evening while preparing to travel to Dubai.

He appeared in court on Friday facing a charge of contravening section 6(1) of the Commissions Act 8 of 1947.

Taking to the witness dock, he told the court that the trip was intended to help him feel better spiritually.

READ: Madlanga considers taking the criminal route with Suliman Carrim

Fear, pilgrimage, doctor’s advice

“I was going to the pilgrimage, my doctor encouraged me to go. But I was not going there alone, I had my medication and I was with my wife. He said the trip will make me better because I’ve been living in fear,” Carrim told the court.

However, state prosecutor Advocate Donald Shiko challenged his explanation, questioning why his doctor had allegedly encouraged him to travel but not to attend the commission.

“So, your doctor encouraged you to go on this trip, but he didn’t encourage you to go to the commission?” Shiko asked.

“That’s not what I said. I said he encouraged me to go so I can feel better. I have a condition, I black out and get panic attacks and the commission is aware of this,” Carrim responded.

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State questions travel plans

The state requested a postponement to verify documents submitted by Carrim and to confirm his residential addresses, arguing that the information was necessary to assess his risk of failing to return to court if released on bail.

Advocate Shiko told the court that the investigating officer had reported that Carrim owned several properties across the country (Johannesburg, Cape Town and North West), which could complicate efforts to locate him if he failed to comply with bail conditions.

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“When he was arrested, the complainant did not have a return ticket and he had a lot of bags with him, showing that he had no intentions of coming back,” Shiko added.

Carrim dismissed suggestions that he intended to remain abroad, saying his luggage contained sweets and biscuits and that he had every intention of returning to South Africa.

“I always go to the pilgrimage, I did that for the past 17 years and I always come back,” he said.

Carrim disputes claims of previous cases

The state also told the court that Carrim had previously been recorded by the South African Police Service (SAPS) as an offender, although the cases against him had been withdrawn.

“We need to revisit the records and assess how they ended up being withdrawn,” Shiko said.

Carrim disputed the information, telling the court that he had never been arrested before and was unaware of the withdrawn cases.

“I am not a criminal, I’ve never been arrested. This is the first time I’ve been arrested. It’s the first time I’m hearing that there were cases against me that were withdrawn,” he said.

He further said he could not appear at the commission because he was not fit to do so. “If I was fit I would have appeared, all the documents speaking to my health are before the commission. I even offered that my doctor appears to explain my condition but they refused.”

ALSO READ: Madlanga orders Suliman Carrim to testify or undergo independent medical evaluation

Why the commission wanted Carrim

Carrim was identified as a person of interest in October 2025 and subpoenaed the following month to testify and provide relevant documents.

He testified on March 9 and 10, 2026 but failed to return for further hearings scheduled in April, June and July, citing medical reasons. On August 14, he also failed to comply with an order requiring him to appear in person or undergo an independent medical assessment.

READ MORE: Brown Mogotsi, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala played me – Suliman Carrim

His evidence was relevant to allegations concerning alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his company, Medicare24, which was awarded a South African Police Service contract worth approximately R360 million before it was cancelled.

Carrim was accused of helping Matlala secure payments connected to the contract, and acting as an intermediary between Matlala and suspended Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu.

Previously, Matlala told the commission that he entered into an oral agreement to borrow R15 million from Suliman to service his Medicare24 contract, contradicting Suliman’s March testimony, that he had only lent Matlala R10 million.

Evidence presented at the commission also implicated Suliman in receiving R1.5 million from Matlala shortly after the contract was secured.

Bail proceedings to continue on Monday

Carrim identified himself as a businessman earning R200,000 a month, telling the court that he has two wives and children.

The matter was postponed to Monday, October 19, 2026.

He will remain in custody, at the Kgosi Mampuru prison until next week’s appearance.

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